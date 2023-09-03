



Long-time leaders, Jens Fredricson and his former riding school horse Markan Cosmopolit, have lost their place in the gold medal position at the 2023 European Showjumping Championships at the San Siro racecourse in Milan, Italy (30 August-3 September).

The Swedish rider, who was part of the gold medal-winning team on Friday (1 September), just picked up four faults in the first of two rounds in the individual medal decider. This dropped him behind new leader Steve Guerdat of Switzerland with the brilliant mare Dynamix De Belheme, who climbed one place after a brilliant clear in the first round of Sunday’s final.

In a dramatic shake-up of the top of the leaderboard, Philipp Weishaupt has climbed into the bronze medal position with the Zinedine stallion Zineday (pictured top). Julien Epaillard of France is another to have leapfrogged up the standings thanks to a super clear on Dubai Du Cedre, while the world number one and reigning world champion Henrik von Eckermann with another mare, Iliana, have moved up to fifth.

Great Britain’s Ben Maher, who came through to Sunday’s final in fifth position, has dropped to eighth after a four-fault round. The stallion Faltic HB, with whom Ben finished fourth individually at the World Championships last year, just hit the oxer into the mammoth treble combination which caught out plenty of combinations.

Heartache at 2023 European Showjumping Championships

There was heartache for Ireland’s 28-year-old Michael Duffy, who had been in the bronze medal position ahead of Sumday’s final. Two fences down with the 14-year-old mare Cinca 3 have pushed them down the rankings to ninth.

The top 12 riders return for round two which will decide the individual medals at the 2023 European Showjumping Championships. With barely a fence separating the top five riders, this is set to be a thrilling finale. Stay tuned!

