



Ireland have enjoyed a tremendous week at the European Showjumping Championships at the San Siro racecourse in Milan, Italy (30 August-3 September), claiming team silver to champions Sweden on a brilliant afternoon of team jumping.

One of the stars of the silver medal-winning squad is 28-year-old Galway-born Michael Duffy, who has produced three immaculate clears with the big-jumping mare Cinca 3 (Casall x Carthago). They now progress to Sunday’s (3 September) individual final in the bronze medal position, just 2.18 penalties behind leader Jens Fredricson (Markan Cosmopolit), with Steve Guerdat and Dynamix De Belheme in silver ahead of the two-round medal decider.

“It’s great to be in the mix,” said Michael, who made his senior championship debut at the European Showjumping Championships in 2021 on Zilton SL Z. “My mare’s really great, she’s been brilliant all year. Maybe it’s a bit surprising to some people to see me here, but I think she’s that good and she has lots of experience. We’ve just got to keep our heads down now.”

Three clears at the European Showjumping Championships

Hibernian Sport Horses’ 14-year-old grey mare Cinca 3, who is looked after by groom Tristan Gautier, was bred in Germany by Peter Wylde and she jumped at the Tokyo Olympics with New Zealand rider Daniel Meech, before she was eliminated under the blood rule. Sisters Scarlett and Sienna Charles jumped the mare for a year before Michael began riding her only at the start of this year.

The pair were key players in Ireland’s Nations Cup squads before the European Showjumping Championships in Italy where they’ve been in dazzling form. Talking about his team duties for Ireland, Michael said, “I’m pretty headstrong myself and I was early to go for the team, so I just did what I had to do, then it’s out of your hands. But the lads were very good.”

“I’m very excited now,” added Michael, who comes from a showjumping family, first competed at Dublin Horse Show on 12.2hh ponies and won team bronze at the European young rider championships before moving to Hickstead to train with Shane Breen.

“I just have to take it easy on Saturday and then see how much we have left in the tank for Sunday.”

Also through to Sunday’s individual final for Ireland are 11th-placed Shane Sweetnam riding James Kann Cruz on a score of 6.87, and Eoin McMahon with Mila, who are in 14th with 8.95 penalties.

