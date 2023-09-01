



The team competition has concluded at the European Showjumping Championships, with a historic gold for Sweden, a brilliant silver for Ireland and a hard-fought bronze for Austria. Here’s everything you need to know from day three of competition in Milan.

After a thrilling final decider to the team competition, Sweden added European gold to their Olympic and world titles

Ireland delivered an outstanding team performance to win the team silver medal, after a rollercoaster of an afternoon

Great Britain finished ninth; the team managed to climb one place from their overnight 10th place, but there was inevitable disappointment within the British camp

Despite Great Britain’s team woes, there was very good reason to celebrate as Ben Maher (Faltic HB) has qualified for Sunday’s two-round individual medal decider – and, is well within grasp of a medal

Austrian rider Gerfried Puck, who helped his team to a historic bronze medal, had to make a last-minute bridle change on the opening day to avoid falling foul of a new FEI rule, seconds before entering the ring

Team gold medal contenders Germany slipped to fourth place after the shock withdrawal of Marcus Ehning and his brilliant stallion Stargold.

One of the equine stars shining in Milan at the European Showjumping Championships is the Spanish horse who spends 20 hours a day asleep – but is always happy to wake for a banana.

