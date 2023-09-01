



Great Britain has finished ninth behind gold medallists Sweden at the European Showjumping Championships at the San Siro racecourse in Milan, Italy (30 August-3 September).

The quartet of Ben Maher (Faltic HB), Tim Gredley (Medoc De Toxandria), championship debutant Sam Hutton (Oak Grove’s Laith) and Harry Charles on Casquo Blue managed to climb one place from their overnight position of 1oth, but there was inevitable disappointment within the British camp at finishing so far out of the medals.

“I’ll be happy to leave, this show hasn’t been great,” said Harry, who picked up eight faults in Friday’s third and final round of team jumping at the European Showjumping Championships. “The ground isn’t even good enough for a two-star show in places. It’s not been up to standard. So it’s been a bit of a disappointing championship.

“But we have a great chance in the individual medals [with Ben Maher in contention] so at least there’s a positive to take away. I have a fantastic horse and this week doesn’t reflect how good he is. He’s coming away fit and healthy.”

European Showjumping Championships: it started with a clear

British pathfinder Ben Maher jumped clear for the second day running with Pamela Wright and Charlotte Rossetter’s Faltic HB.

“We tried to come back as much as we could today and Faltic felt good coming out, not stressed at all,” said the reigning Olympic champion, who finished the day in fifth on the individual leaderboard ahead of Sunday’s final.

Great Britain’s second-line rider Tim Gredley produced a four-fault round with just one time-fault to add on his rising star Medoc De Toxandria.

“That was very annoying. That’s probably the best he’s jumped all week,” said Tim. “We just got a bit deep to the combination. He slipped around the corner to the vertical and I thought I was a bit off but I’m frustrated because the horse jumped brilliantly. He’s just been on the wrong side of a couple of fences this week. Otherwise we could have been right in there.

“I think he now knows it’s proper jumping and even working him this morning, he was more alert. I wish I had another two days to go but I don’t. Nothing will be much bigger than what he’s jumped this week, so at least we know that height is not a problem for him – we know he’s a championship horse.

“We’ll give him a good break now and try aiming him at championships every year, if we protect him. I think the experience we gained here was more for the rider than the horse to be honest! I’ve learned a lot as well. So it’s just disappointing because I knew we could have done a bit better.”

Sam Hutton: “Maybe he doesn’t like Italy!”

Belgium-based Sam Hutton came home with 16 faults on the final day of his first championship on Oak Grove’s Laith.

“I don’t know if it’s the heat or he doesn’t like Italy!” reflected Sam. “He’s been jumping so well, he’s been really consistent at every show up until here and he just doesn’t seem happy. I don’t know what it is.

“But it’s great to come here and compete against the best riders in the world. Unfortunately we haven’t performed as well as I would have liked or we were hoping this week. The whole experience has been great – apart from the result.”

