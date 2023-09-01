



Team gold medal contenders Germany are down to three riders in the final medal decider of the European Showjumping Championships at the San Siro racecourse in Milan, Italy (30 August-3 September) with the shock withdrawal of Marcus Ehning and his brilliant stallion Stargold.

The German pair were due to lead off as pathfinders in Friday’s final team competition, but withdrew at the last-minute when the legendary rider felt that the Aachen grand prix-winning stallion wasn’t feeling 100%.

“I don’t really know what happened,” explained Marcus. “Earlier he nearly flipped over in the stable and I think at some point he overreached some muscles or whatever in his back or his body.

“When I got on him he wasn’t lame, but he doesn’t feel the same [as usual] and it’s as if he doesn’t really want to open up his back. He doesn’t want to stretch. And I don’t have a feeling that he is fine.”

European Showjumping Championships: ‘He was not the horse I am used to’

“When I walked him out he was okay,” added Marcus, who had also been one of the favourites for an individual medal coming into these European Showjumping Championships. “He felt a bit stiff, but this morning [although] there was nothing while trotting, but he was not the same horse as what I am used to.”

Germany came through to the final medal decider in the gold medal position and now the remaining three team riders’ scores will all have to count – Philipp Weishaupt (Zineday) who has picked up four faults, followed by Jana Wargers on Limbridge and Gerrit Nieberg with Ben 431.

