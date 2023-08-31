Great Britain through to final medal decider at the European Showjumping Championships





Great Britain’s showjumpers have made it through to Friday’s team medal decider of the European Showjumping Championships at the San Siro racecourse in Milan, Italy (30 August-3 September).

Thursday’s second qualifying competition for individuals and final teams was a real nail-biter. But Great Britain finally secured 10th position and, with just the top 10 teams from the 15 in action progressing to Friday’s final round to decide the team medals, there’s still plenty to play for.

In the second day’s competition, Ben Maher and Faltic HB opened proceedings with a smashing clear, followed by an eye-catching four-fault round from Tim Gredley riding Medoc De Toxandria.

European Showjumping Championships: “It’s just not our show”

Sam Hutton revealed he was “gutted” to come home with 12 faults on his European Showjumping Championships debut with Oak Grove’s Laith, while anchorman Harry Charles and Stall Zet’s Casquo Blue hit two fences, which the rider described as “really annoying”.

“He’s done so many great things this year, so that was an uncharacteristic mistake – it’s just not our show,” reflected Harry.

Great Britain’s chef d’equipe Di Lampard reflected: “We always knew that the first day was going to be tough.

“A table C class requires you to know your horse and be very disciplined in your riding. Today’s team qualifier was a very different challenge. It was big, with a tight time allowed – you needed to ride accurately with a forward rhythm and the course left no margin for error.

“As a team, we are looking forward to the final tomorrow,” she added. “We’ll analyse what’s happened over the past two days, make a plan, and hopefully turn our fortunes around. It’s another day and there’s still plenty of jumping to do before the medals are awarded. With Paris qualification secured last year in Herning, our aim was to come here with some fresh faces on the squad and to give them some championship exposure, with the experienced Ben Maher to act as today’s pathfinder and give them confidence.

“I’m excited about what’s to come over the rest of the week and for the next 12 months.”

Germany has moved up to the top of the leader board ahead of overnight leaders Sweden. Switzerland sits in the bronze medal position with Ireland finishing the day in fourth. However the top four teams are separated by less than one penalty meaning Friday’s medal decider looks set to be a thriller.

Great Britain heads into the team final more than three fences off the pace, but anything can happen in these European Showjumping Championships.

