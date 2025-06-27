‘This is about more than sport’: fresh calls for digital equine passports in the UK and across Europe





There is a growing demand for a digital equine passport system across Europe – as equestrian leaders say “this is about more than sport”.

On 4 June, stakeholders from organisations including the FEI, World Horse Welfare, the European Equestrian Federation (EEF) and Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) met at the European parliament to discuss revision of EU animal health law and equine identification. The European Commission is evaluating whether its animal health law, which includes rules on equine ID, is still fit for purpose; a decision on whether or not to update it is due in early 2026.

Jessica Stark, World Horse Welfare director of communications and public affairs, highlighted recent high-profile horse smuggling cases to illustrate “how the current paper-based system is not fit for purpose”.

“We must grab this opportunity to make equine identification across Europe fit for purpose,” she told H&H. “The meeting showed there is huge support for this change across the European horse world – from sport to breeding to leisure to tourism – all calling for a digital-first system to ensure horses are truly traceable.

“We need a digital system that connects across Europe, and is accessible by authorities in European countries. Updating the animal health law is our only chance of achieving this.”

EEF president Quentin Simonet told H&H the federation supports a digital system and “sees interest at a global stage”.

“Such evolution would not only provide a more efficient and secure way to follow the identity, health status and movements of horses throughout their careers and lives, but would also play a vital role in protecting animal health, ensuring compliance with welfare standards and supporting cross-border mobility,” he said.

“This initiative is particularly relevant in light of the ongoing evaluation of the animal health law review, which offers a unique opportunity to modernise the framework for equine traceability. This would help to close existing gaps between national systems and remove loopholes that the current paper version cannot fully address.”

At the meeting, FEI veterinary and welfare director Göran Åkerström presented on the FEI’s digital passport initiative – announced at the FEI General Assembly in November. The digital passport integrates features such as health documentation and journey logs, and enables real-time tracking and verification.

“The global veterinary community is moving towards electronic certification and identification, and the FEI’s digital passport is fully aligned with this. We are working closely with the World Organisation for Animal Health to ensure our system meets international standards, while also addressing broader societal needs,” Mr Åkerström told H&H.

“This is about more than equestrian sport. It is about public trust, food chain integrity, and supporting the ‘One Health’ agenda, which recognises the interconnected health of animals, people and the environment. Enhanced records of antibiotics used plays a critical role in tackling antimicrobial resistance by supporting the responsible use of antibiotics.”

Mr Åkerström said the FEI is “actively advocating” for EU legislation to replace “outdated passports with a digital system” – and “what the FEI is presenting is not only robust and user-focused, but offers enhanced functionality compared to existing options”.

Fine Gael MEP Nina Carberry, who co-chairs the European Parliament’s Horse Group and hosted this meeting, believes Ireland Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM) equine action plan – in response to Professor Paddy Wall’s report highlighting the urgent need for reform in equine identification in Ireland (news, 27 March) – could “serve as a model for other member states”.

“The current paper-based passport system across Europe remains vulnerable to fraud undermining both animal welfare and public trust. Most horses are not traceable,” said Ms Carberry at the meeting.

“I believe we are moving in the right direction. Despite Brexit, we are continuing to work together to find solutions for data sharing and horse movement between jurisdictions. This collaboration is essential, not only for Ireland, but as a potential model for broader EU action. If we can coordinate efforts across Northern Ireland, Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, then surely we can do so across the EU.”

Sonja Egan, HSI’s head of breeding, innovation and development, told H&H that the equine sectors in Ireland and across Europe have “faced well-known equine traceability challenges” and that HSI would “advocate for a system integrating central equine databases across EU member states”.

“HSI continues to implement innovative systems such as the Horse Source e-passport system and the genetic database software with the aim of continually improving the traceability of horses,” she said.

