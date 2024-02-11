‘He’ll never go without again’: a transformed life for tiny rescued pony





A senior miniature Shetland who was “about as thin as an animal gets” is now living a transformed life – and will never want for anything again.

Charlie, now 26, was emaciated when he was taken into Redwings’ care after his rescue in 2022. His owner has been prosecuted by the RSPCA. Rewings said his spine, ribs and hips were clearly visible.

“Charlie was a shocking sight, he was about as thin as an animal gets,” said Redwings senior field officer Jo Franklin. “He came to Redwings after a period of veterinary care at House & Jackson, who did an amazing job with him for which we’re very grateful.

“In order to continue treatment, and for Charlie to live his happiest life, he needed to be in a sanctuary environment, so Redwings offered to give him a forever home.”

Redings staff hope that they will soon be able to introduce 8hh Charlie into a small herd of other Shetlands.

“Since coming to us here at Redwings we’ve seen him totally transform into a healthy, happy pony,” Jo said.

“He’s now out on grass and loves the company of his neighbours. He’s a very friendly boy and enjoys a scritch and a nuzzle from his carers.

“Charlie will never have to go without anything ever again, thanks to our brilliant staff and the generosity of our amazing supporters, the Redwings angels.”

Redwings, which took in 104 horses and ponies last year and rehomed 101 to “carefully matched guardian homes”, has launched an appeal for Charlie. The charity is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

