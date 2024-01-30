A special fuss for a special lady: rescued mare celebrates her 46th birthday in style





Redwings’ oldest equine resident wore a special rosette and enjoyed a big party as she and those who care for her celebrated her 46th birthday in fine style.

H&H reported on Willow’s 45th birthday in 2023, and the team held another party on 22 January this year.

Redwings vet Sarah Prior said: “It was a pleasure to celebrate Willow’s big day; our special lady deserves a special fuss!

“Her carers made her a birthday cake, out of soaked feed, perfect for a lady whose teeth are now decidedly worn.”

Willow was 25 when she arrived at Redwings in 2003, one of two ponies who had been rescued as part of an RSPCA operation. Both had been broodmares on the Welsh commons and had had very little handling.

The mares were initially nervous of people but Willow has become a “sweet and gentle” pony who enjoys a fuss, and has thrived to become the oldest Redwings resident.

Staff from the charity’s equine centre and veterinary teams were guests at the party, having made her a special cake, and all sang Happy Birthday as Willow sported her special rosette.

“As Willow has got older we keep a very close eye on her teeth, and her weight, as well as managing her arthritis – but she is always a pleasure to treat!” Sarah said.

“Part of what I love most about my job here at Redwings is the ability to offer such care to our wonderful veterans.”

