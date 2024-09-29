‘She won our hearts’: severely neglected rescue pony put down after two years of love





A “sweet, courageous” Shetland who was rescued from one of the worst cases of neglect a charity has ever seen has died after a final two years of love and care.

The Mare and Foal Sanctuary announced that Poppy had to be put down owing to serious dental issues.

Poppy was one of 13 horses and ponies rescued from a community interest company in summer 2022.

“Many of the equines were in a very poor state,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “Their bones showed through their skin. Some ponies were showing signs of severe depression and sadly, one thoroughbred cross, Mollie, didn’t survive.”

H&H reported on the case early this year when those responsible were sentenced in court.

“When Poppy came to us, she was extremely underweight, scoring just one out of five as her body condition score,” the spokesperson said. “She was suffering from lice and worms, which were causing chronic internal inflammation. She also had cuts and scabs, and seriously overgrown hooves that meant she was wobbly when she walked. She had suffered long-term neglect, and her basic needs had not been met for a long time.

“Poppy was extremely timid and although our sanctuary care team worked hard to reassure her and build her confidence around dental treatment, she remained nervous. A full dental examination revealed many issues that would have been causing Poppy pain, and our expert vets set to work correcting Poppy’s teeth, removing several earlier this year. After further serious problems with her remaining teeth, we made the very difficult decision that it was kinder not to continue treatment.”

Sanctuary manager Saskia Joesbury said the team was devastated to lose Poppy.

“She was such a sweet and courageous girl who completely won our hearts,” she said.

“There were times we could see the effort she was making to be brave, and we’re so proud of her for showing so much courage after what must have been a terrible existence. She would often run to the gate to wait for us because she loved cuddles and scratches, and she gave us many signs that she enjoyed her time in the fields with her companions Sherbert and Lola.

“We’re glad to have been able to give Poppy a great deal of love and care in the last two years of her life. Every horse or pony in our care leaves a hoofprint in our hearts and we all hope Poppy felt loved and valued at the end.”

Mare and Foal Sanctuary director of fundraising and communications Dawn Vincent said Poppy’s story had captured the hearts of many.

“I’ve been working with equines for more than 25 years and have seen some shocking welfare cases, but the Family Nest rescue affected us deeply,” she said.

“Some of our senior welfare advisors described it as the worst example of neglect they had ever experienced. The sanctuary’s care team and vets worked around the clock to treat and rehabilitate all the horses and ponies that we rescued and spent a lot of time getting to understand their needs. We’ll always work in the best interests of each individual pony, and it was clear that the extensive dental work Poppy needed due to years of neglect would have been extremely distressing for her.

“We know that Poppy’s final two years with us were filled with the best care at our peaceful Honeysuckle Sanctuary in Newton Abbot.”

The spokesperson said it is owing to supporters’ generosity that horses and ponies like Poppy can be rescued and given “the love, dignity, and respect they deserve”.

“Thank you for making a difference to Poppy’s life,” she said.

