Cheeky Shetland on perfect behaviour to welcome The King to Balmoral





Shetland Corporal Cruachan IV joined the guard of honour to officially welcome The King to Balmoral – marking the start of His Majesty’s summer holiday in Scotland.

The pony, who took a cheeky swipe at The late Queen’s bouquet at one of their many meetings some years ago, is the beloved mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

He joined Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, to greet His Majesty on Monday (18 August), standing proudly with his handler, Pony Major Corporal Rory Stewart as The King inspected his Royal Guard.

“Balaklava Company has the unique privilege of supporting His Majesty The King and the royal household during their summer court in Scotland,” said Major Tommy Blair, the officer commanding Balaklava Company.

“It’s a huge honour to command this parade today marking His Majesty’s arrival at Balmoral, and we’re looking forward to spending the coming months in Royal Deeside.”

Cpl Cruachan IV, 16, who measures just 10.3hh, took up his role in October 2012 and is entitled to wear the operational medals awarded to the regiment during his tenure as mascot.

He lives with his uncle, Nightcap, who ensures his nephew is “put back in his box” if he is getting a little too big for his boots.

The two ponies spend most of their time in stables at Redford Barracks, where they are cared for by Cpl Stewart, and enjoy trips to the beach when the weather is kind.

The King is colonel in chief of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, and Balaklava Company will remain on royal guard in Balmoral for the rest of the summer.

