Tiny ‘critically neglected’ pony is seeking special new home after loving rehab – could you help?





A Shetland called Sherbert who was “one of the most critically neglected ponies” rescued from an equine therapy centre is ready for her next chapter after her “terrible ordeal”.

The mare was one of 13 taken in by the Mare and Foal Sanctuary after a multi-agency rescue operation in 2022.

“Many of the equines were in a very poor state with severe malnourishment, conjunctivitis, lice, worm burden, overgrown hooves, heart conditions, alopecia, anaemia and chronic inflammation,” a spokesman for the charity said. “Their bones showed through their skin, and some ponies were showing signs of severe depression.”

Those responsible have been prosecuted; the sanctuary said sentencing judge Simon Carr described the situation as “one of the worst cases of animal neglect he had ever seen”.

The Mare and Foal Sanctuary has spent over a year carefully nursing the ponies and horses back to health, with individual recovery plans and extensive training.

“Having fully regained her health, Sherbert has lifelong sanctuary with the Mare and Foal Sanctuary and is thriving,” the spokesman said. ”But sanctuary staff at Newton Abbot in Devon, where she’s based, now feel she would benefit from one-to-one care with an experienced pony handler as part of the charity’s ‘Sanctuary at Home’ loan scheme.”

Syra Bowden, head of welfare outreach and advice added: “Although we will miss seeing her each day, everyone at the sanctuary would love to see Sherbert happily settled in a special new home after her terrible ordeal.

“Our team has been so impressed with Sherbert’s progress. It took a great deal of loving care, support and rehabilitation, but her character and spirit has finally emerged, and she has captured the hearts of everyone who has worked with her.

“At the age of three she’s a sweet-natured, affectionate young pony in good health and we would love for her to find a new home where she can continue to learn and develop in a safe and loving environment. She would make a wonderful companion pony and is sociable in her herd, so she will need other equine company. We think Sherbert will do well with someone who has worked with small ponies before and can give her lots of attention and enrichment exercises.”

The Mare and Foal Sanctuary would like to hear from anyone with experience of equine care who is interested in finding out more about Sherbert or any of its horses or ponies available for rehoming.

