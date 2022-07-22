Six Shetlands among those honoured in annual awards





SIX Shetland ponies were among those honoured for their contribution to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) this year.

Chelsea (pictured), Crunchie, Hector, Smartie, Star and Freddo, of Wellow RDA group, were joint winners of the RDA horse or pony of the year award. Theirs were among the names announced as award winners at the 2022 RDA national championships at Hartpury (15–16 July).

Interim RDA chief executive Paul Ringer said: “These lovely ponies engage with every adult and child. They love the attention, and the patience they display is outstanding.”

Wellow RDA founder and head coach Anne Allen, who accepted the award and sash on the ponies’ behalf, said: “They’re a wonderful breed. They’re just the right height for grooming, and children and adults have had so much joy from them.”

Annie Horshaw, of Throstle Nest RDA, was named young volunteer of the year.

Mr Ringer said Annie has “played a key role in establishing a youth group at the centre, as well as developing fundraisers”.

“She has developed personally and shown resilience and determination,” he added. “As well as her volunteering, Annie has had successes at the national championships.”

The participant of the year award went to Mia Prowse, who has been at Abingdon group for 14 years. During this time, she has had success at the RDA virtual championships and was selected to represent Britain at the virtual para dressage World Championships, in which she took a win and a second.

“Her sportsmanship is second to none as she has become a role model and inspiration to younger members of her group,” said Mr Ringer, adding that Mia is also a keen fundraiser. Abingdon said of Mia that “it is rare to meet a participant who has such an acute, gracious understanding of the wider picture of what it means to be part of an RDA group.”

The RDA UK volunteer of the year is Pauline Harrison, north regional chair, who has “an incredibly positive and thoughtful attitude and outlook. Never shying away from a challenge, the support she gives to others is something to be admired and proud of.”

Ms Harrison added: “The only reason I’m here is because I’ve got a wonderful team behind me and fantastic groups. I’m so proud of all of them.”

Every year, the Worshipful Company of Saddlers donates a bespoke “jubilee” saddle to a group, this year to Keswick (Calvert Trust) RDA.

“This is a wonderful gift that’s always gratefully received,” Mr Ringer said.

