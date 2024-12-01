‘Her expertise and passion were inspirational’ farewell to dedicated trainer and group leader





Inspirational Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) leader Sarah Baker died at her Hertfordshire home on 21 September, aged 84 years young.

Sarah’s love of horses started from a very young age and permeated all aspects of her life. Aged five, Sarah yearned for a horse but as family ownership was not an option she simply improvised by tethering herself to a water butt and standing for ages in her garden pretending to be a pony.

When that palled she would put a string leading-rein on one of her sisters and get them on all fours to graze on the lawn. Eventually the family had an extended free loan of ponies from a local family – Sarah was delighted and her siblings much relieved…

Sarah passed on her love of horses to her own children and to many others. For years she ran the Standon Pony Show, which served as a lovely introduction for children (and parents) before they joined the Pony Club.

Sarah joined RDA in 1976, as a helper then an instructor. She was a founding member and trustee of one local group and a trustee and chair of another.

She was passionate about every aspect of the work – desperately concerned to ensure the continued existence of small RDA groups like hers, solicitous of all her helpers, determined to avoid box-ticking and to keep the sessions fun and, above all, relentlessly watchful of the children’s welfare.

Sarah’s many years of RDA service meant she was justly presented with the President’s Award in 2017.

Throughout her life Sarah demonstrated extraordinary leadership, drive, compassion and public service. She personally recruited vast numbers of volunteers to help with various local events and RDA groups – if Sarah asked you to help it was quite impossible to say no!

She also continued to serve as both chair and head coach of her RDA group until her passing. Her expertise, passion, enthusiasm and commitment were inspirational and she is remembered with deep fondness by those she leaves behind.

Sarah is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years Michael, her daughters Helen and Hannah, and her two grandchildren.

