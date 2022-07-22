



The first Riding for the Disabled (RDA) Search for a Star (SFAS) showing competition since 2019 was held at the RDA national championships (15-16 July) at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

RDA centres from across the country were represented in the SFAS competition with competitors traveling from as far as Devon (Erme Valley RDA), Middlesborough (Tyne and Wear RDA) and Cambridgeshire (Cambridgeshire College RDA).

Richard Ramsay judged alongside Katie Jerram-Hunnable, and Chris Jerram-Hunnable stewarded the horses and riders to and from the arena and clearly explained the procedure while in the ring.

“In this class, we look for a very mannerly horse or pony that is straightforward for the rider. The horse or pony must enjoy the job and while conformation comes into it, manners and suitability are crucial,” said Katie.

Four champions were presented with sashes, plaques, rosettes and advice from the judges.

The overall championship title went to Tara Redfern and My Last Bob, owned by Dawn Whitmore from the Wenlo RDA group. Kirsty Mabin’s skewbald, Doylan Bodacious Gift from Erme Valley RDA, was judged the best pony and they won the class.

Chris Bradley and his own MBF Harley Rebel took the best rider title for Cambridgeshire College RDA, and Catriona McCartney and Axholme Thor took the championship for best combination for the Avon RDA Group.

“I’ve only been riding Bob for five or six weeks,” said Tara, who has been a carriage driving volunteer at Wenlo RDA and Carriage Driving Group. “I’ve never been to the RDA championships before and it’s been a great experience. It’s very kind of Dawn, Bob’s owner, to say we should have a go.”

Kirsty Mabin, best horse or pony champion with Erme Valley RDA’s Doylan Bodacious Gift, has competed in RDA SFAS before with placings in 2018 and in virtual SFAS during lockdown. Kirsty, who is 16 and a pupil at Coombe Pafford school in Torquay said: “My pony is just great. I really enjoyed the class.”

In 2019 Kirsty was diagnosed with scoliosis and had to spend two years without riding. This was her first competition back. Kirsty’s father said: “Kirsty has been back riding for the last six months. The team at Erme Valley are just great. Peggy Douglas who is in charge at the yard has organised for six horses and ponies to come to the championship with a total of 14 riders.”

Chris Bradley, who has also evented, competed in dressage and ridden at previous SFAS competitions, won the best rider title.

“I just knew that Harley was the horse for me when I first sat on him,” said Chris. “I’m so pleased with him. He jumps, too, and we are planning to start practising for the special Olympics.”

Chris has had a tough time, as his mother explained: “Chris’s former horse Quintus very sadly got a tumour and died. Chris thought he might not get another horse at one point. We started looking and sat on loads of horses before finding Harley. We’ve only had him since the end of April.”

The best combination winner, Catriona McCartney Kitson, was delighted with her five-year-old Axholme Thor, a throroughbred/Oldenburg gelding:

“He was backed when I bought him 18 months ago and I have brought him on. We have competed in dressage and jumping, but this was our first showing class together,” she said.

Catriona competes as an independent participant for the Avon RDA group. She continued: “I am hoping that we can go and do some eventing. It will be a big leap for us. I had a head injury in a riding accident which left me with a disability. I never thought I would be able to think about jumping again.”

Marketing manager at SEIB, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “We have run SFAS RDA for many years now and every time we are so impressed with the lovely horses and riders that come forward. Our judges are pleased to be able to offer help and encouragement all of which is appreciated – we are all very grateful for our busy judges and steward making the time to come along. Thank you to the RDA championships team for making us feel so welcome.”

