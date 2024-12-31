Rescued ponies ‘terrified of humans’ given ‘a second chance at a happy life’





Two rescue ponies have been given a second chance at a happy life after finding a home in time for Christmas.

Pretzel and Peanut were rescued as part of a multi-agency operation involving 25 ponies from Gelligaer Common, in Wales, in July 2023.

HorseWorld, who took Pretzel and Peanut in, said the pair were “completely unhandled, terrified of humans, and in terrible condition”.

“This group of ponies really was one of the most challenging our team have dealt with,” said HorseWorld’s head of equine welfare Sarah Hollister.

“The ponies were so scared of people; they would literally try to climb the walls to get away from you. Sometimes we doubted if we’d ever be able to get them happy with even the gentlest of human touch.”

Pretzel and Peanut lived in a field close to the charity’s rehab yard where they could become accustomed to “comings and goings”, and feel more comfortable with “normal life”. With time and careful training sessions, they became trusting of the HorseWorld grooms.

In November this year two-year-old Pretzel and three-year-old Peanut were rehomed together to start their “new chapter”.

“This story is the epitome of what HorseWorld is all about. We believe every horse deserves a second chance at a happy life,” said Jo Coombs, HorseWorld chief executive.

“There were times when the future of these ponies was in doubt, but our horse-centred rehabilitation and retraining programme and the skills, expertise, patience and dedication of our teams means Peanut and Pretzel are now facing a future even brighter than we could have hoped.

“We wish them and their new family a very happy Christmas.”

