Mare ‘flies the flag’ for rescue ponies and creates ‘everlasting friendship’ with young rider





As 2024 comes to an end, equine welfare charity HorseWorld has shone the light on one of its successful rehoming cases, who went on to wow in the show ring this year with her young rider.

Aura was taken in by HorseWorld in 2020 following one of the biggest multi-agency operations in the UK ever, involving 130 neglected horses and ponies rescued from “appalling conditions”.

A HorseWorld spokesperson said Aura was very nervous, severely underweight and suffering from a worm burden and lice infestation. But thanks to expert care from the charity’s team she went on to make a full recovery.

“During her rehabilitation the team identified that the sweet-natured Aura could be suited to work with vulnerable young people as an equine-assisted learning horse, so they started her training to help children cope with social, mental and emotional challenges,” said the spokesperson.

“At the same time they started looking for a suitable foster home where Aura would reach her full potential and help a young person to reach theirs too.”

This home was found with Elizabeth Hembrow and her daughter Coco.

“Since she came to live with us, Aura and Coco have formed a beautiful bond and an everlasting friendship,” said Elizabeth.

“Coco suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and struggles with mainstream education. Aura helps her cope and face life’s challenges.”

Coco and Aura have attended Pony Club rallies, competed in dressage and enjoyed fun rides and gallops across the Mendips “where they love unwinding together”.

This summer they “wowed the crowds and judges” at the Royal Bath and West Show (30 May-1 June).

“Going to the Royal Bath and West show was a big step up for Coco and Aura. The show had a real buzz about it and I was very nervous for them both but every time I checked in with Coco to see how she was feeling she just said ‘I’m fine Mum, I know Aura is the best pony here and I trust her 100%’. She was incredible and I am so proud of them both,” said Elizabeth.

“Aura has stolen our hearts. She is simply perfect and we couldn’t love her any more or imagine life without her.”

HorseWorld chief executive Jo Coombs said the charity loves seeing its rescued horses and ponies thriving in new homes.

“We’re thrilled that Aura has found her perfect home with Coco and that the pair are so successfully flying the flag for HorseWorld rescued horses and others around the UK,” she said.

“We feel an enormous amount of pride in the work we do at HorseWorld seeing these horses, who often have a very sad past, flourish in their new homes.”

