Elderly mare ‘overlooked for her looks and age’ gets second chance in loving home





An elderly mare who had been “overlooked for her unique looks and age” has started her new life in a loving home.

Autumn came into the care of the Blue Cross rehoming centre in Burford in January 2024 after her owner was prosecuted by the RSPCA for neglect.

A Blue Cross spokesperson said Autumn, now 23, was found in a field in “very poor body condition with rain scald, and her spine, ribs and shoulders clearly visible through winter coat”.

Following the prosecution, Autumn joined Blue Cross to find the “loving new home she deserved”.

“Autumn was understandably a bit nervous when she arrived in our care. She was more people-oriented and not very horse-oriented initially – she didn’t know how to be a horse, and it’s clear she had spent more time around people than other horses,” said Lauren Bush, adoptions coordinator at the Blue Cross Burford centre.

“She was a favourite here as she’s such a sweet mare, and we especially liked the way her blaze falls, so it makes her face look wonky. She needed a lot of physiotherapy from the team as she was tight in her back. This could be due to poor breeding or could have been caused if she was used in harness in her previous home. The team used carrot stretches along with plenty of massages, stretches and exercises to help.”

After six months Autumn was transferred to a volunteer foster yard where she “blossomed” in a home environment with other horses.

“She thrived on routine and being in a good home environment in her foster yard but despite her sweet personality, Autumn was overlooked as a companion, most likely due to her size and age,” said Lauren.

This changed when Angharad Hadley-Stone and her sister Rhinannon were looking for a companion horse.

“We originally rehomed Autumn as we were looking for a quiet companion for our other older mare Perdy after she sadly lost her two field mates,” said Miss Stone.

“Autumn needed some time and space to settle but since she’s found her feet she’s really come out of her shell, and she is so lovely to have around. She is such a sweet-natured girl and watching her cheeky personality come out has been so nice to see. Autumn and Perdy have become two peas in a pod and we’re so grateful we could offer Autumn a place to call home with us.”

RSPCA head equine vet Roxane Kirton added that the charity is “delighted” to hear that Autumn has found a loving home.

“We are grateful to the team at Blue Cross for taking such wonderful care of her since her rescue,” said Ms Kirton.

“Her story is a great example of partnership working and how we can all do our bit for every kind, by working together for animal welfare.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now