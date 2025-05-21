Rider whose horse fell on her in a ditch backs new ‘Blue Cross Code’ road safety campaign





A rider who ended up in a ditch under her horse after he was spooked by a car passing too fast is backing a new road safety campaign.

Alyson Lock said she and her part-bred thoroughbred Mylo were lucky not to have been more badly hurt. But not everyone is, and it is incidents such as this that inspired welfare charity Blue Cross to launch its “Blue Cross Code”.

Mylo jumped sideways into the ditch in Suffolk two years ago when a driver ignored Alyson’s repeated pleas to slow down. She ruptured a hamstring in the fall and Mylo hurt his back but both have fully recovered.

“We were lucky that day,” she said. “But not everyone is. Greater awareness for both riders and drivers is vital to help stop more accidents like mine.”

The Blue Cross Code, reminiscent of the Green Cross Code road safety tips for pedestrians, is a guide that “offers essential safety tips for both horse riders and drivers on sharing the road responsibly”.

TV presenter Ben Fogle, who has had “frightening and unacceptable” near-misses riding on the roads, is backing the campaign.

“The Blue Cross Code is a vital initiative, helping to educate both drivers and riders on how to safely share the road,” he said. “With greater awareness, we can prevent accidents and protect lives – both human and animal.”

The launch of the code comes before the May school half-term holiday. Blue Cross horse team development lead Ruth Court said: “With holiday traffic increasing, we want to remind everyone that even a small misjudgment around a horse can have devastating consequences. This new guidance helps both drivers and riders take practical steps to stay safe.”

The code is available online.

The advice for drivers includes a reminder of the changes to the Highway Code on passing horses safely, and highlights the need for vigilance and patience. The tips for riders include the importance of wearing high-vis gear and appropriate training of horses.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now