



The foal of a mare who was rescued in a “sorry state” and terrified of people is thriving and “making amazing memories” as a child’s pony in her forever home.

Clover, formerly known as Rainbow, was born to Dove, one of 43 ponies rescued from flooded fields in Wellingborough in a multi-agency operation nearly five years ago.

H&H reported on the major rescue in 2020; the ponies, mainly mares and foals, were in poor condition and much of the land was under water. Blue Cross took in 11 of them, whom they named after rivers as they were rescued from floods by the river Nene.

When Blythe, Arun, Dove, Soar, Tweed, Eden, Nidd, Ribble, Hipper, Cole and Nene arrived at Blue Cross, a spokesperson for the charity said, they were all blood-tested and screened for strangles.

“This was no mean feat because the ponies were unhandled and fearful,” she added.

“They were particularly worried about Dove, who was in a sorry state, petrified of human contact and heavily in foal, so they ran a full blood profile on her just to be sure. Luckily, she had no significant health issues, but they recognised she needed more training so they could provide the necessary veterinary care for her and her foal when the time came.”

The spokesperson said some of the ponies were emaciated and “riddled with lice”. They were treated, wormed and vaccinated and as “it appeared that none of them had had any foot care or dental work in their lifetimes, these procedures were carried out as soon as it was safe to do so”.

Dove gave birth to a foal, Rainbow, who “grew into a lovely filly”. Once she was weaned, the mare went to a new private home as a companion, “which is perfect for her”. Rainbow went on a private short-term loan until she was four, when she came back to Blue Cross to be rehomed permanently as a riding pony.

“In January 2025, Rainbow found her new forever home with a loving family who were wanting to take her through the backing process for their children, and have renamed her Clover,” the spokesperson said.

“Clover’s new home fell in love with her character and she has a lovely bond with their daughter, who will be riding her. Clover is showing she will be a great child’s riding pony. Her new owner, Laura Jane, said: ‘Clover has fitted in extremely well. She loves her new best friend Aria and is making loads of amazing memories.’”

Blue Cross horse adoptions coordinator Verity Anderton-Johnson said she was there when Rainbow was born.

“To see the little foal whose mum came to us extremely nervous and in poor condition, to now being a great child’s pony and thriving in her new home is just wonderful and makes our job so rewarding.”

