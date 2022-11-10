‘Loved dearly now’: elderly Shetlands among those freed from nailed-shut stables





Two veteran Shetland ponies who were found in “horrific” conditions, among horses standing on piles of muck four feet deep with their heads touching the stable ceilings, have found loving new homes.

Worzel, 20, and 19-year-old Edern were among 40 horses rescued by the RSPCA. Some were in fields with mud up to their knees – and there were foals unable to move as the mud was up to their chests.

“The animals were found without water, hay, or clean dry bedding and didn’t have a hard standing area to stand out of the mud. Several were found with overgrown hooves due to lack of farrier treatment,” said a spokesman for Blue Cross, which took in the two Shetlands.

“Some of the horses were unable to lift their heads up as the muck was so high their heads were touching the roof of the stable and they had no food or water. The RSPCA spent several hours digging out the horses. One stable door was found nailed shut and a crowbar was needed to prise it open.”

The horses’ owners were convicted of five offences and have been banned from keeping all animals.

Blue Cross Burford horse welfare supervisor Clare Bevins said: “We were shocked to see the horrific conditions the horses had been kept in and made to endure.

“The RSPCA did a great job handling and caring for these ponies after their ordeal. We were happy to take them in and find them loving new homes after the neglect they had suffered in their previous home.

“Despite his ordeal, Worzel was very confident and cute, while Edern was a little more nervous because he has some vision issues which makes him a little wary of people approaching.”

Edern was rehomed to Paula Moody, who said she had been “devastated” when she lost her 28-year-old horse Max.

“He left such a massive hole and our horse Astro, who is 17, was very sad and we knew we needed a new companion for him,” she said. “We’ve had Astro since he was three so they had been companions for a long time.

“When we met Edern at Burford we knew straight away that he was perfect. He’s got the sweetest character. He ticked all the boxes and he’s settled in so well. It’s great for Astro to have a new friend and they’ve bonded so well. He’s still a little nervous around people, no doubt due to what he has been through, but he just needs time and patience and it’s very rewarding to see him coming on in our home.”

Jackie Davis had had to say “the saddest farewell” to Harry, another Shetland rehomed from Blue Cross.

“My partner Mark and I were devastated, but to see my horse, Harley, pacing in the field and calling for his beloved best friend Harry was absolutely heartbreaking,” she said.

“We knew Harley was desperate for a companion so to my surprise, it seemed like fate to see Worzel, a very handsome little chap, available on the Blue Cross rehoming website.

“At the age of 20, Worzel was a perfect match as Harley was nearing 21. As Harry was a Blue Cross pony we were able to progress with rehoming Worzel quickly and decided to just get him delivered.

“So our first meeting was when he arrived at our home in Kent, and at that moment Harley’s head lifted and his ears pricked up, but things didn’t quite unfold as we had hoped.

“Harley just longed to be friends with Worzel, but the little fella, all 8hh of him, challenged my 16.1hh Harley to be the dominant one! Thankfully the boys have settled now and are very happy together.

“Worzel is such a sweet little boy, a dream to handle and he is great with our little dog Mavis. He loves being groomed and is gaining our trust all the time.

“Worzel has made our family complete again. This is his forever home; he’s safe now, cared for, spoilt rotten and loved very dearly.”

RSPCA inspector Terri-Ann Fannon said this was the worst horse case she had seen during her time with the charity.

“The horses were knowingly kept hidden in these conditions for a long period of time,” she said. “I am pleased to hear Edern and Worzel are now in loving homes after enduring such misery.”

