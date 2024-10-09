‘This is the second time I’ve sat on him’: stand-in rider reigns at HOYS with Shetland stallion





The 2024 HOYS Exmoor and Shetland pony of the year final kicked off proceedings at the 75th Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with top honours going to a stand-in jockey aboard a Shetland stallion.

Aliya Khan’s seven-year-old Latijn V.D. Helling triumphed with seasoned Welsh pony and cob rider Libby Grota in the saddle. This was only the second time Libby, a five-time HOYS winner prior to today, had ridden on “Latz”.

“I was in Greece when Aliya messaged me to ask if I would like to ride him here,” Libby said. “I’ve always admired him so I said why not. I rode him for the first time last night so today is only the second time I’ve ever sat on him. I can’t take any credit for this, it’s all down to Aliya’s hard work.”

Libby added: “He’s really pingy for a Shetland. He’s powerful with a lovely trot. It’s been years since I’ve ridden a Shetland, a bit different to the Welsh ponies I usually ride.”

Shetland breeder Claire Connor imported Latz from Holland as a youngster and Aliya has ridden him for the duration of his career. In 2022, he cemented his potential by standing supreme M&M at the Royal Highland. He was bred by the Lap Family, being by Caz V. Stal Nieuwemoed out of Rylanda V.D. Helling.

Aliya, 20, rode him at HOYS in 2022 on his debut and she was presented with the opportunity to buy him last winter.

“He lives at home with me now,” said Aliya, who currently juggles her team of ponies around studying. “He’s so easy to do and he’s got such a sweet character.”

At this year’s HOYS, Aliya opted to ride Claire Connor’s HOYS debutante Jorenzo V.D Veldhoeve, a nine-year-old who qualified at the Royal Highland on his first attempt. He finished third, pipped by Jessica Talbot on the highest placed Exmoor, Julian Walters and David Hodge’s stallion Blackthorn Poldark.

“He’s a baby and he’s not mine, so I always think it’s the right thing to ride my client’s ponies ahead of my own,” Aliya said. “It feels absolutely amazing to have achieved this with these two ponies.”

