



Harry Joslin, nine, was delighted to be winner of the first ever ridden bronze medal for Shetlands astride Rhandolf of Catchpool, also nine years old.

The super-cute pair won their medal, awarded by the Shetland Pony Studbook Society (SPSBS), at the South and West Wales Shetland Pony Group Spring Show.

Although the SPSS has long had a tradition of supporting performance via its performance points scheme and hugely popular performance show, Harry’s mum, Lara Joslin, an experienced Shetland breeder and enthusiast, explained that the medals are part of a new initiative introduced by the SPSBS to further reward exhibitors on the day of competition, with a ridden and an in-hand equivalent awarded to the respective champions.

Harry and Rhandolf topped the first-ridden line-up en route to taking the championship. An added bonus for Harry was beating his brother, Oliver, into reserve after Oliver won the lead rein astride Harry’s former Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) finalist, Toby of Catchpool.

“We’re so pleased to be the recipients of the first ever ridden medal,” said Lara. “To have done so on a home-bred pony with a home-bred rider is a bonus, and to see both my boys do so well made me beyond proud.”

Rhandolf was bred by Lara and her mother, Anna Stevens, who was founder of the Catchpool stud of standard and miniature Shetlands at their home on the Gower near Swansea. He is sired by the über-successful Brinleyview Comanchee, twice winner of the RIHS, multiple HOYS finalist and Best of Breed at Olympia.

Rhandolf enjoyed an extremely successful term in in-hand classes with championships including at the National Pony Society Summer Championships and Nottinghamshire County, and he almost made history as the first Shetland to stand supreme in-hand at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s summer show when he finished a close reserve in 2022.

“I’ve loved him as a type since he was born and I carried him down the field,” Lara told H&H. “I’m hoping now that he is gelded, he will be a super prospect for my boys in the first ridden classes.”

