



The life of a young man called Charlie has been saved, and his future changed thanks to a rescued horse called Alfie, his “best friend”.

Alfie is one of the equine participants in welfare charity HorseWorld’s Discovery programme, which involves rescued horses and vulnerable young people.

During children’s mental health week (3-9 February), the Bristol charity is “shining a light on the transformative power of horses in supporting young people’s mental well-being”.

“For 12-year-old Charlie, this unique programme has been nothing short of life-saving,” a HorseWorld spokesperson said. “After being out of school for three years due to the challenges of autism and ADHD, Charlie was struggling with his mental health and had even felt suicidal. But that all changed when he began attending Discovery sessions at HorseWorld in January 2024.”

Charlie’s mother Rachel said the programme had “given him his life back”.

“He was really poorly from lots of trauma and unmet SEND needs in school. He had been failed time and time again by adults and therapists, but since coming here, he’s gained confidence, a purpose, and a reason to be alive. He has developed an absolute love for horses and animals, and he’s formed a great bond with Kayleigh and the other facilitators. It has restored his faith in human kindness.”

Charlie has a particularly close relationship with Archie, the spokesperson said.

“Archie is my best friend,” said Charlie. “He understands people, I think. And he loves hugs.

“At first, I was a bit scared of horses, but then I found a love for them. One day, I let go of Archie’s lead rope, and he just followed me without me calling him. It was amazing!”

Charlie is now preparing to move to an independent specialist school, which Rachel had never thought would be possible.

“There is a farm at his new school, and everything he has learned at HorseWorld will help him settle in,” she said. “This programme has completely changed his future.”

Some 300 young people take part in the Discovery programme every year. The aim is to provide a “safe, non-judgmental space where they can develop confidence, build relationships, and improve their mental well-being”.

“The programme is particularly vital for those struggling with social, emotional, and mental health challenges or at risk of exclusion,” the spokesperson said.

Kayleigh Sivier, a Discovery facilitator who has worked closely with Charlie, was recently nominated by him for a SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) superstar award, for education professionals who make a profound difference.

“I nominated Kayleigh because she is one of the kindest and funniest people I know,” Charlie said. “She helps me feel confident, independent, and she believes in me.”

