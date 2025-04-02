Meet the neglected mare turned ‘rocket pony’ who’s become part of the family





A mare who was rescued in a “significantly malnourished” state with an uncertain future has become a “rocket pony” who loves jumping and has become a family member.

As reported by Horse Network, Ulyssa was seized by law enforcement officers in the US in March 2023, from a home where she had been living alone in “less than ideal” conditions. Concerns had been raised about her welfare, and when her condition deteriorated, a vet examined her and gave her a body condition score of two out of nine.

The 13-year-old coloured mare went to Days End Farm Horse Rescue (DEFHR) in Woodbine, Maryland, where she “quickly thrived under DEFHR’s expert care and blossomed into a bright, engaging, and personable pony”.

DEFHR trainer Leigha Schrader said 13.2hh Ulyssa had little to no experience under saddle so she restarted her from the beginning.

“I loved working with Ulyssa and nicknamed her ‘Rocket Pony’,” Leigha said. “She was keen and always down for adventures and learning new skills.

“She was forward-thinking, and whenever I start ponies under saddle, I have kids in mind. Safety is my priority, and I always want to give ponies a solid foundation to help them succeed as safe, fun mounts for younger riders.”

Leigha worked with Ulyssa, slowly introducing her to jumping.

“She had scope and a knack for the work over fences,” she said. “I knew she would make a great pony jumper, eventer, or Pony Club mount. I started taking her offsite as much as I could to get her used to different environments. From schooling shows to cross-country to trail rides, I wanted to prepare Ulyssa for a competitive home and find a junior rider or small adult that was as bold as she was; someone looking for their next adventure.”

Teenager Samantha Everett and her mother Amy spotted Ulyssa’s adoption listing titled “Meet Rocket Pony” online, and “fell in love with her right off the bat”. They drove five hours to meet her, in December 2023.

“The search for a perfect horse was a challenge as we looked at many,” said Amy. “When Samantha rode Ulyssa, it was like they were meant to be together. Her size, markings, and disposition were what sold us; she was the perfect pony for our family.”

Leigha said she was proud to have handed over Ulyssa’s reins to Samantha, 14, in January 2024, adding: “They have been having a blast together!”

Samantha said Ulyssa is a very forward pony, who “loves her job”, and her favourite thing is jumping but she also likes hacking out.

“Ulyssa also loves her home and her herd, as well as jumping, eating, and rolling,” she added. “She has made an impact on our family with her friendly hugs and fist bumps with her muzzle. We thoroughly enjoy her company and look forward to spending many more years with her.

“DEFHR is an amazing organization that really cares about its horses. I would recommend them to anyone looking to adopt.”

