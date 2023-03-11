Royal horses’ change of ownership reflects The Queen Consort’s love of racing





The royal racehorses will run in joint ownership of The King and The Queen Consort, Weatherbys has confirmed.

Following The late Queen’s death in 2022, ownership of her racehorses passed to The King.

His first runner as monarch was the William Haggas-trained Educator, who finished second at Salisbury on 29 September, and his first winner bearing the royal silks the then four-year-old Just Fine, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, at Leicester on 4 October.

It is now confirmed that the Queen Consort, who is known for her love of racing, will join The King in ownership of the royal racehorses.

They have horses with a number of trainers, including John and Thady Gosden, Sir Michael Stoute, Nicky Henderson, Ralph Beckett, William Haggas and Richard Hughes.

They have three horses – all bred by The Queen – among the 83 currently remaining in contention for a starting place in the 2023 Derby at Epsom.

These are Circle Of Fire, by Almanzor out of Galileo daughter Fiery Sunset, in training with Sir Michael Stoute. They also have Sea The Stars son Desert Hero, out of Desert Breeze (by Dubawi), who is trained by William Haggas. Completing the trio is the John and Thady Gosden-trained Slipofthepen, who is by Night Of Thunder and out of Danehill Dancer mare Free Verse.

While the Nicky Henderson-trained Steal A March was not among yesterday’s (10 March) declarations for the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, there will be a royal connection at Cheltenham next week.

The Queen’s retired racehorse Barbers Shop, now 21 years old, will be taking part in the Retraining of Racehorses parade on the opening day of the Festival (14 March), ridden by Katie Jerram Hunnable.

The Queen Consort is also expected to continue to have some horses in partnership with Sir Chips Keswick.

