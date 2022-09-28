



The King will have his first runner as Britain’s monarch tomorrow (29 September), following the death of his mother The Queen.

The William Haggas-trained Educator, a three-year-old colt bred by The Queen, will run in The Radcliffe and Co Handicap Stakes at Salisbury at 4.54pm.

Weatherbys confirmed the ownership of all of The Queen’s racehorses has been transferred to The King.

“All horses in training previously owned by Her Majesty The Queen have been transferred to His Majesty King Charles III, and will race in the name of The King, wearing the colours previously registered to The Queen, specifically purple, gold braid, scarlet sleeves, black velvet cap and gold fringe,” said the spokesperson.

This brings an end to speculation that The Queen’s racehorses might have been transferred to run under the ownership of Queen Consort Camilla, who is a fan of the sport.

British Horseracing Authority chairman Joe Saumarez Smith said: “The loss of Her late Majesty was keenly felt within the racing and breeding industries given her lifelong passion for the sport, and so we are naturally thrilled to see that the horses previously owned by her will race on in the ownership of His Majesty King Charles III.

“Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II left an indelible mark on our sport and her legacy will continue to be felt, not only through the horses that will continue to run in the name of King Charles III, but also those she bred who are yet to be seen on the racecourse in the years to come. We wish Educator and King Charles III the very best of luck on Thursday, and keenly look forward to further successes in those famous royal silks on British racecourses.”

The King has had runners in Britain this season with Pride Of The Pack and Cygneture racing for him and the Queen Consort under their previous titles of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

The King also has several other horses entered into races over the next month, including King’s Lynn, Improvise, Mellow Yellow, Perfect Alibi and Tactical.

