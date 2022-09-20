Her Majesty’s life with horses celebrated by Horse & Hound





Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s life with horses is celebrated in a special collectors’ edition of Horse & Hound.

From the tiny princess’s first experience of the “satiny softness” of her father King George VI’s racehorses to the Fell pony Emma, who stood guard as her funeral cortege arrived at Windsor Castle, horses were the source of lifelong joy to The Queen.

“In this 100-page special collectors’ edition, we celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s life with horses – the subject that brought her most joy from childhood and throughout the seven decades of her reign,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“Filled with wonderful photography that captures the affinity Her Majesty had with horses, this issue shines a light on every area of The Queen’s involvement with the horse world.

“Whether watching her greatest racehorse, Flat sensation Estimate, or home-bred Highland showing star Balmoral Leia, we saw our monarch’s smile at its brightest when in the presence of her horses.”

The special edition, which is available now, in shops and online, tracks Her Majesty’s equestrian life from her earliest experiences of horses, through her involvement in competition through her children and grandchildren’s experiences, to her passion for racing and showing, which was with her to the end.

Friends, connections, trainers and riders tell us about their own special moments with The Queen, and why she will have an enduring impact on the whole equestrian world. From the public ceremonies to the quiet moments in the garden with a special pony, horses featured in every aspect of Her Majesty’s life, and it brings joy to relive the legacy of our sport’s finest ambassador.

“The horse world has a particular fondness for The Queen, and a great sense of gratitude for how much Her Majesty did for and gave to equestrianism throughout her life,” Sarah said.

“The nation has not only lost a great leader, but a great horsewoman who championed horses and horse sport in ways we highlight and celebrate throughout this very special edition.

“On the day of Her Majesty’s funeral, the world was touched by the poignant sight of Emma, one of The Queen’s favourite riding ponies, standing on the Long Walk at Windsor waiting for the passing of her former rider’s coffin, alongside groom Terry Pendry, headscarf neatly folded on her saddle. Emma is one of the ponies The Queen wanted included in the feature that is reprinted in this very special issue.

“The moment reminded the world what a key part horses played in Her Majesty’s life, which we celebrate in this issue.”

