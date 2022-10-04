Sea The Stars son crowned as The King’s first winner in the royal silks





The King recorded his first winner as monarch with Just Fine producing a comfortable victory under jockey Ryan Moore at Leicester today (4 October).

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old pulled clear of his rivals at the furlong pole, widening the gap in the closing stages. He crossed the finish line four and a half lengths ahead of 9/4 favourite Sea The Casper in the 3.10pm 1m2f Kube – Leicester’s Premier Event Hire Venue handicap, making history as the first winner for His Majesty since he became King.

This was the third win for Just Fine, who had a starting price of 100/30, and his first since July 2021.

The Sea The Stars son, out of Kingmambo mare Bint Almatar, was bred by Godolphin and is in his third season in training.

Weatherbys confirmed to H&H last week that the ownership of all The Queen’s racehorses had been transferred to The King.

“All horses in training previously owned by Her Majesty The Queen have been transferred to His Majesty King Charles III, and will race in the name of The King, wearing the colours previously registered to The Queen, specifically purple, gold braid, scarlet sleeves, black velvet cap and gold fringe,” said the Weatherbys spokesperson.

The King’s first runner as monarch was Educator, a three-year-old colt bred by The Queen and trained by William Haggas, who finished second at Salisbury piloted by Tom Marquand on 29 September.

