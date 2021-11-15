



Jill and the Lost Ponies Price as reviewed: £7.99 for paperback

Author: Jane Badger

Published: 2020

Available as paperback or Kindle edition

About the book

In Ruby Ferguson’s Pony Jobs for Jill – the final instalment of the popular series – Captain Cholly-Sawcutt told Jill and Ann to put ponies aside as a hobby and go and do a shorthand course. Author Jane Badger always wondered what would happen if they went off and did just that, and so in this sequel to the Jill books, set in the 1950s, we find Jill and Ann are at a London secretarial college, doing what they’ve been told to do. With ponies left firmly behind them. Or so they think.

Review

Anyone who read and loved the Jill series by Ruby Ferguson as a child will be interested to know there’s a sequel out, and another one on the way.

At the end of the last book, Pony Jobs for Jill, renamed Challenges for Jill, the incomparable Captain Cholly-Sawcutt tells Jill and Ann they should take a secretarial course and forget about working with horses. Jane may not have been the only pony-mad child to feel dissatisfied with this, but she is the only one to have written and published a sequel.

In Jill and the Lost Ponies, Jill and Ann have moved to London for their secretarial course and left Chatton and their ponies behind. But if any sensitive readers are by now in tears, remember that keeping these girls and horses apart was never going to last for long…

The book brings back a host of characters from the previous nine instalments; not only Jill, Ann, Susan Pyke and the Captain himself, but a lot more, including some you may have forgotten.

Jill’s voice comes through as it ever did, and fans will thoroughly enjoy this and be looking forward to the next episode, Jill and the Pony Club, which is out on 18 November 2021 and in which a return to Chatton is on the cards…