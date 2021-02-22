Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cheltenham Stayers’ Hurdle is a Grade One National Hunt hurdle race, run over three miles with 12 flights of hurdles to jump. The race is held on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival in March, which runs from Tuesday-Friday, and is a massive highlight of the National Hunt season.

When is the 2021 Stayers’ Hurdle?

The race is due to get underway at 3.05pm on Thursday 18 March.

Who are the 2021 Stayers’ Hurdle runners?

The following 42 horses, listed alphabetically, are entered at the time of writing. A maximum number of 24 horses will be permitted to race in total.

Bacardys

W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Shanakiel Racing Syndicate

Bachasson

W. P. Mullins, Ireland

E. O’Connell

Beacon Edge

Noel Meade, Ireland

Gigginstown House Stud

Benie des Dieux

W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Mrs S. Ricci

Captain Zebo

John Dixon

Mrs S. F. Dixon

Champ

Nicky Henderson

Mr John P. McManus

City Island

Martin Brassil, Ireland

Sean & Bernardine Mulryan

Diol Ker

Noel Meade, Ireland

Gigginstown House Stud

Donna’s Diamond

Chris Grant

D&D Armstrong Ltd

Emitom

Warren Greatrex

The Spero Partnership Ltd

Flooring Porter

Gavin Cromwell, Ireland

Flooring Porter Syndicate

French Dynamite

M. F. Morris, Ireland

Robcour

Fury Road

Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Gigginstown House Stud

Great White Shark

W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Mr Malcolm C. Denmark

Heaven Help Us

P. Hennessy, Ireland

Mr J. Turner

Honest Vic

Henry Daly

Carole Daly & Partners

If The Cap Fits

Harry Fry

Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

Imperial Alcazar

Fergal O’Brien

Imperial Racing Partnership 2016

Itchy Feet

Olly Murphy

Kate & Andrew Brooks

Jacamar

Milton Harris

Pegasus Bloodstock Limited

Kemboy

W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Kemboy/Brett Graham/Ken Sharp Syndicate

Lil Rockerfeller

Neil King

Davies Smith Govier & Brown

Lisnagar Oscar

Rebecca Curtis

Racing for Fun

Main Fact

David Pipe

Munrowd’s Partnership

McFabulous

Paul Nicholls

Giraffa Racing

Next Destination

Paul Nicholls

Mr Malcolm C. Denmark

Paisley Park

Emma Lavelle

Mr Andrew Gemmell

Paul’s Saga

D. Cottin, France

Gerald Laroche

Reserve Tank

Colin Tizzard

The Reserve Tankers

Roksana

Dan Skelton

Mrs Sarah Faulks

Sam Spinner

Jedd O’Keeffe

Caron & Paul Chapman

Sams Profile

M. F. Morris, Ireland

Michael O’Flynn/John F O’Flynn

Sire du Berlais

Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Mr John P. McManus

The Mighty Don

Nick Gifford

Golden Rose Partnership

The Storyteller

Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Mrs Pat Sloan

Thomas Darby

Olly Murphy

Mrs Diana L. Whateley

Thyme Hill

Philip Hobbs

The Englands and Heywoods

Tobefair

Debra Hamer

Down The Quay Club

Vinndication

Kim Bailey

Moremoneythan

Younevercall

Kim Bailey

Youneverknow Partnership

How to watch the Stayers’ Hurdle

If you’re looking forward to settling down the watch the race from home at 3.05pm on Thursday 18 March, then don’t miss our armchair viewing guide, which includes how to watch the Stayers’ Hurdle on TV and much more.

What is the prize money for winning?

The total prize pot for the 2021 Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle is £240,000 and the winner takes home £135,048.

Recent winners

2020: Lisnagar Oscar – read the race report

2019: Paisley Park – read the race report

2018: Penhill – read the race report

2017: Nichols Canyon – read the race report

2016: Thistlecrack – read the race report

2015: Cole Harden – read the race report

2014: More Of That – read the race report

2013: Solwhit – read the race report

2012: Big Buck’s – read the race report

2011: Big Buck’s – read the race report

Winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner

The all-time leading Stayers’ Hurdle trainer is Paul Nicholls, who has so far won it a total of four times, thanks to Big Buck’s, who is also the horse that holds the most wins in this race (2009-12). The winning-most jockey in the race is Ruby Walsh, thanks to his five wins — all four on Big Buck’s, plus one on Nichols Canyon. And there are two leading Stayers’ Hurdle owners, who both have four wins each. These are the Stewart Family, who owned Big Buck’s and Andrea & Graham Wylie, who owned Inglis Drever (2005, 2007, 2008) and Nichols Canyon.

The history of the Stayers’ Hurdle

The inaugural Stayers’ Hurdle race was run in 1912 at Prestbury Park with £100 (£200 in 1913) prize money to the winner and £10 to the runner-up. It was called the Stayers Selling Hurdle and was a weight for age selling event with the winning horse being sold for £50 after the race. The race was dropped from the Festival programme twice during 1928–1929 and in 1939–1945 but in 1946 it replaced the Spa Hurdle, which was previously run in 1923 and 1942 over two miles. From 1946 to 1967 the Spa Hurdle was run over the same three miles until being renamed in 1972 as the Stayers’ Hurdle.

