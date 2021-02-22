{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

The Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival: everything you need to know

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup
  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • The Cheltenham Stayers’ Hurdle is a Grade One National Hunt hurdle race, run over three miles with 12 flights of hurdles to jump. The race is held on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival in March, which runs from Tuesday-Friday, and is a massive highlight of the National Hunt season.

    When is the 2021 Stayers’ Hurdle?

    The race is due to get underway at 3.05pm on Thursday 18 March.

    Who are the 2021 Stayers’ Hurdle runners?

    The following 42 horses, listed alphabetically, are entered at the time of writing. A maximum number of 24 horses will be permitted to race in total.

    Bacardys
    W. P. Mullins, Ireland
    Shanakiel Racing Syndicate

    Bachasson
    W. P. Mullins, Ireland
    E. O’Connell

    Beacon Edge
    Noel Meade, Ireland
    Gigginstown House Stud

    Benie des Dieux
    W. P. Mullins, Ireland
    Mrs S. Ricci

    Captain Zebo
    John Dixon
    Mrs S. F. Dixon

    Champ
    Nicky Henderson
    Mr John P. McManus

    City Island
    Martin Brassil, Ireland
    Sean & Bernardine Mulryan

    Diol Ker
    Noel Meade, Ireland
    Gigginstown House Stud

    Donna’s Diamond
    Chris Grant
    D&D Armstrong Ltd

    Emitom
    Warren Greatrex
    The Spero Partnership Ltd

    Flooring Porter
    Gavin Cromwell, Ireland
    Flooring Porter Syndicate

    French Dynamite
    M. F. Morris, Ireland
    Robcour

    Fury Road
    Gordon Elliott, Ireland
    Gigginstown House Stud

    Great White Shark
    W. P. Mullins, Ireland
    Mr Malcolm C. Denmark

    Heaven Help Us
    P. Hennessy, Ireland
    Mr J. Turner

    Honest Vic
    Henry Daly
    Carole Daly & Partners

    If The Cap Fits
    Harry Fry
    Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

    Imperial Alcazar
    Fergal O’Brien
    Imperial Racing Partnership 2016

    Itchy Feet
    Olly Murphy
    Kate & Andrew Brooks

    Jacamar
    Milton Harris
    Pegasus Bloodstock Limited

    Kemboy
    W. P. Mullins, Ireland
    Kemboy/Brett Graham/Ken Sharp Syndicate

    Lil Rockerfeller
    Neil King
    Davies Smith Govier & Brown

    Lisnagar Oscar
    Rebecca Curtis
    Racing for Fun

    Main Fact
    David Pipe
    Munrowd’s Partnership

    McFabulous
    Paul Nicholls
    Giraffa Racing

    Next Destination
    Paul Nicholls
    Mr Malcolm C. Denmark

    Paisley Park
    Emma Lavelle
    Mr Andrew Gemmell

    Paul’s Saga
    D. Cottin, France
    Gerald Laroche

    Reserve Tank
    Colin Tizzard
    The Reserve Tankers

    Roksana
    Dan Skelton
    Mrs Sarah Faulks

    Sam Spinner
    Jedd O’Keeffe
    Caron & Paul Chapman

    Sams Profile
    M. F. Morris, Ireland
    Michael O’Flynn/John F O’Flynn

    Sire du Berlais
    Gordon Elliott, Ireland
    Mr John P. McManus

    The Mighty Don
    Nick Gifford
    Golden Rose Partnership

    The Storyteller
    Gordon Elliott, Ireland
    Mrs Pat Sloan

    Thomas Darby
    Olly Murphy
    Mrs Diana L. Whateley

    Thyme Hill
    Philip Hobbs
    The Englands and Heywoods

    Tobefair
    Debra Hamer
    Down The Quay Club

    Vinndication
    Kim Bailey
    Moremoneythan

    Younevercall
    Kim Bailey
    Youneverknow Partnership

    How to watch the Stayers’ Hurdle

    If you’re looking forward to settling down the watch the race from home at 3.05pm on Thursday 18 March, then don’t miss our armchair viewing guide, which includes how to watch the Stayers’ Hurdle on TV and much more.

    What is the prize money for winning?

    The total prize pot for the 2021 Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle is £240,000 and the winner takes home £135,048.

    Recent winners

    2020: Lisnagar Oscar – read the race report
    2019: Paisley Park – read the race report
    2018: Penhill – read the race report
    2017: Nichols Canyon – read the race report
    2016: Thistlecrack – read the race report
    2015: Cole Harden – read the race report
    2014: More Of That – read the race report
    2013: Solwhit – read the race report
    2012: Big Buck’s – read the race report
    2011: Big Buck’s – read the race report

    Winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner

    The all-time leading Stayers’ Hurdle trainer is Paul Nicholls, who has so far won it a total of four times, thanks to Big Buck’s, who is also the horse that holds the most wins in this race (2009-12). The winning-most jockey in the race is Ruby Walsh, thanks to his five wins — all four on Big Buck’s, plus one on Nichols Canyon. And there are two leading Stayers’ Hurdle owners, who both have four wins each. These are the Stewart Family, who owned Big Buck’s and Andrea & Graham Wylie, who owned Inglis Drever (2005, 2007, 2008) and  Nichols Canyon.

    Continued below…

    The history of the Stayers’ Hurdle

    The inaugural Stayers’ Hurdle race was run in 1912 at Prestbury Park with £100 (£200 in 1913) prize money to the winner and £10 to the runner-up. It was called the Stayers Selling Hurdle and was a weight for age selling event with the winning horse being sold for £50 after the race. The race was dropped from the Festival programme twice during 1928–1929 and in 1939–1945 but in 1946 it replaced the Spa Hurdle, which was previously run in 1923 and 1942 over two miles. From 1946 to 1967 the Spa Hurdle was run over the same three miles until being renamed in 1972 as the Stayers’ Hurdle.

    Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free

    You may like...