The Cheltenham Stayers’ Hurdle is a Grade One National Hunt hurdle race, run over three miles with 12 flights of hurdles to jump. The race is held on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival in March, which runs from Tuesday-Friday, and is a massive highlight of the National Hunt season.
When is the 2021 Stayers’ Hurdle?
The race is due to get underway at 3.05pm on Thursday 18 March.
Who are the 2021 Stayers’ Hurdle runners?
The following 42 horses, listed alphabetically, are entered at the time of writing. A maximum number of 24 horses will be permitted to race in total.
Bacardys
W. P. Mullins, Ireland
Shanakiel Racing Syndicate
Bachasson
W. P. Mullins, Ireland
E. O’Connell
Beacon Edge
Noel Meade, Ireland
Gigginstown House Stud
Benie des Dieux
W. P. Mullins, Ireland
Mrs S. Ricci
Captain Zebo
John Dixon
Mrs S. F. Dixon
Champ
Nicky Henderson
Mr John P. McManus
City Island
Martin Brassil, Ireland
Sean & Bernardine Mulryan
Diol Ker
Noel Meade, Ireland
Gigginstown House Stud
Donna’s Diamond
Chris Grant
D&D Armstrong Ltd
Emitom
Warren Greatrex
The Spero Partnership Ltd
Flooring Porter
Gavin Cromwell, Ireland
Flooring Porter Syndicate
French Dynamite
M. F. Morris, Ireland
Robcour
Fury Road
Gordon Elliott, Ireland
Gigginstown House Stud
Great White Shark
W. P. Mullins, Ireland
Mr Malcolm C. Denmark
Heaven Help Us
P. Hennessy, Ireland
Mr J. Turner
Honest Vic
Henry Daly
Carole Daly & Partners
If The Cap Fits
Harry Fry
Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede
Imperial Alcazar
Fergal O’Brien
Imperial Racing Partnership 2016
Itchy Feet
Olly Murphy
Kate & Andrew Brooks
Jacamar
Milton Harris
Pegasus Bloodstock Limited
Kemboy
W. P. Mullins, Ireland
Kemboy/Brett Graham/Ken Sharp Syndicate
Lil Rockerfeller
Neil King
Davies Smith Govier & Brown
Lisnagar Oscar
Rebecca Curtis
Racing for Fun
Main Fact
David Pipe
Munrowd’s Partnership
McFabulous
Paul Nicholls
Giraffa Racing
Next Destination
Paul Nicholls
Mr Malcolm C. Denmark
Paisley Park
Emma Lavelle
Mr Andrew Gemmell
Paul’s Saga
D. Cottin, France
Gerald Laroche
Reserve Tank
Colin Tizzard
The Reserve Tankers
Roksana
Dan Skelton
Mrs Sarah Faulks
Sam Spinner
Jedd O’Keeffe
Caron & Paul Chapman
Sams Profile
M. F. Morris, Ireland
Michael O’Flynn/John F O’Flynn
Sire du Berlais
Gordon Elliott, Ireland
Mr John P. McManus
The Mighty Don
Nick Gifford
Golden Rose Partnership
The Storyteller
Gordon Elliott, Ireland
Mrs Pat Sloan
Thomas Darby
Olly Murphy
Mrs Diana L. Whateley
Thyme Hill
Philip Hobbs
The Englands and Heywoods
Tobefair
Debra Hamer
Down The Quay Club
Vinndication
Kim Bailey
Moremoneythan
Younevercall
Kim Bailey
Youneverknow Partnership
How to watch the Stayers’ Hurdle
If you’re looking forward to settling down the watch the race from home at 3.05pm on Thursday 18 March, then don’t miss our armchair viewing guide, which includes how to watch the Stayers’ Hurdle on TV and much more.
What is the prize money for winning?
The total prize pot for the 2021 Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle is £240,000 and the winner takes home £135,048.
Recent winners
2020: Lisnagar Oscar – read the race report
2019: Paisley Park – read the race report
2018: Penhill – read the race report
2017: Nichols Canyon – read the race report
2016: Thistlecrack – read the race report
2015: Cole Harden – read the race report
2014: More Of That – read the race report
2013: Solwhit – read the race report
2012: Big Buck’s – read the race report
2011: Big Buck’s – read the race report
Winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner
The all-time leading Stayers’ Hurdle trainer is Paul Nicholls, who has so far won it a total of four times, thanks to Big Buck’s, who is also the horse that holds the most wins in this race (2009-12). The winning-most jockey in the race is Ruby Walsh, thanks to his five wins — all four on Big Buck’s, plus one on Nichols Canyon. And there are two leading Stayers’ Hurdle owners, who both have four wins each. These are the Stewart Family, who owned Big Buck’s and Andrea & Graham Wylie, who owned Inglis Drever (2005, 2007, 2008) and Nichols Canyon.
The history of the Stayers’ Hurdle
The inaugural Stayers’ Hurdle race was run in 1912 at Prestbury Park with £100 (£200 in 1913) prize money to the winner and £10 to the runner-up. It was called the Stayers Selling Hurdle and was a weight for age selling event with the winning horse being sold for £50 after the race. The race was dropped from the Festival programme twice during 1928–1929 and in 1939–1945 but in 1946 it replaced the Spa Hurdle, which was previously run in 1923 and 1942 over two miles. From 1946 to 1967 the Spa Hurdle was run over the same three miles until being renamed in 1972 as the Stayers’ Hurdle.
