Jockey returns from fracturing vertebra in a fall last month to clinch Cheltenham Stayers’ Hurdle victory





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Sire Du Berlais delivered a shock result in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival this afternoon (16 March), winning at odds of 33/1.

Running at his sixth Cheltenham Festival, the 11-year-old adds this victory to his previous two Pertemps Final victories at the Festival, in 2019 and 2020.

Ridden by Mark Walsh, Sire Du Berlais is owned by JP McManus and trained by Gordon Elliott.

“This horse loves it here and he travelled really well through the race – he stuck his head down and galloped to the line,” explained Mark, who has only recently returned to the saddle after fracturing a vertebra in his neck in a fall at the Dublin Racing Festival in early February. “It was a rush to get back in time to ride here, but it’s thanks to the help I had from the people around me.”

This was a first victory in this race for Gordon Elliott, who also trains the second-placed 9/4 favourite Teahupoo.

Teahupoo was third past the post, but after a stewards’ enquiry following the race, he was promoted to second. The stewards ruled that Dashel Drasher, who was second past the post, caused interference to Teahupoo at the final hurdle when drifting left.

“He travelled really well but I just couldn’t get there,” said Teahupoo’s jockey Davy Russell. “He’s only six and he’ll be back here again in the future.”

Dashel Drasher ran a blinder at 40/1 under Rex Dingle for trainer Jeremy Scott and owners Bridget Tully and Richard Lock, to finish third.

“I’m speechless,” said Jeremy, whose wife Camilla also bred Dashel Drasher. “What a brave, tough horse he’s been.”

Rex said: “He ran his heart out, but that’s Dashel Drasher for you.”

Flooring Porter, who won this race in 2021 and 2022, finished fourth after setting a strong pace throughout.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.