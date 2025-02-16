11 things you need to know about racing star Teahupoo ahead of the Cheltenham Festival





Teahupoo is a National Hunt racehorse who is currently favourite to win the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival for a second year in a row. Here we find out a little bit more about this star, who has an impressive record to his name so far…

1. Teahupoo is a bay gelding, who was foaled on 18 February 2017

2. He is trained by Ireland’s Gordon Elliott.

3. Teahupoo is owned by Robcour, which is one of Ireland’s biggest engineering companies belonging to Brian Acheson. He runs in their familiar pink, black and white colours, which have also been carried by the likes of Gerricolombe and Bob Olinger, among many others.

4. Teahupoo is by the stallion Masked Marvel, out of the mare Droit D’Aimer, who is by Sassanian.

5. S C E A Haras Du Hoguenet et al bred this gelding.

6. He has won 11 of his 17 racecourse starts to date, also finishing second twice and third once, amassing £643,304 in prize money.

7. Teahupoo ran once in France at the start of his career, before moving to Mr Elliott’s. Since then, he has won four Grade Ones and two Grade Twos.

8. Teahupoo was unbeaten last season and is the first horse to complete the Cheltenham-Punchestown double in the equivalent races this century – Anzum was the last horse to achieve this feat in 1999 under Richard Johnson.

9. This bay gelding runs well fresh, so it will be seen as a positive ahead of the Cheltenham Festival that he hasn’t run since finishing runner-up to Lossiemouth in the Grade One Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on 1 December 2024.

10. After his victory aboard Teahupoo in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2024, jockey Jack Kennedy said: “He’s an amazing horse; he makes my job very easy. You can put him wherever you want in a race and he jumps great. He is a pleasure to ride.”

11. Teahupoo is currently hot 8/11 favourite for the Stayers’ Hurdle – a Grade One three-mile hurdle – at Cheltenham Festival in March 2025.

