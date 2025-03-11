



Kopek Des Bordes’ win in the opening Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival today (11 March) was emotional for many reasons.

Ridden by Paul Townend and trained by Willie Mullins, Kopek Des Bordes is owned by Monabeg Investments Limited, which has Charlie McCarthy among its members.

“This is something I have dreamt about all my life,” said Charlie, who has endured a tumultuous time recently. “I had my right kidney removed, which was cancerous, on 26 February. But he [Kopek Des Bordes] kept me going through all of it. He’s a superb horse, something special.”

Following the race, Charlie added: “I’m on cloud nine – is there a bigger cloud to be on? I just can’t get over it! Here with my sons, to win at Cheltenham and to win the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, after everything I’ve been through, is a dream come true, and the dream is not finished yet.”

This race was renamed in memory of Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan, 24, who died following a fall at Thurles Racecourse last month.

Jockey Paul Townend was overcome with emotion when asked about his former colleague.

“He was a big part of our team. He is in everyone’s thoughts every day,” said Paul. “We can just count ourselves very lucky that we did know him for the short that we did – very lucky to have known such an incredible young man.”

William Munny finished second under jockey Sean Flanagan. He is owned and trained by Barry Connell, who was a big supporter of Michael O’Sullivan throughout his career.

“The whole thing today is very poignant,” said Barry. “This whole place is emotional on an ordinary day, but when you have something like this after the tragedy that happened to Michael, who was so closely associated with our yard, it is very raw.”

