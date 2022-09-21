



A new four-part documentary series following three-time champion Flat jockey Oisin Murphy as he faces the prospect of an impending ban, and top trainer Andrew Balding, will land on Amazon Prime this week.

Horsepower, from the makers of hit documentary Rooney, will be released on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on Friday (23 September).

“All the ups and downs of being a champion jockey are laid bare on Horsepower, this is where I tell my story,” said Oisin.

“I allowed the Horsepower cameras to see me at my best and my worst because I want people to understand the pressures that come with success for a jockey. The series brilliantly captures this during what was a very challenging time in my career.”

The series, with Lorton Entertainment made in conjunction with Equine Productions, followed the lives and careers of Oisin and Andrew from autumn 2020 to the summer of 2021 as they prepare for Royal Ascot.

Clare Balding, broadcaster and sister to Andrew, said the series offers a “great insight into how hard my brother has worked to turn Kingsclere into a training operation that can compete with the biggest and the best”.

“I’m so proud of Andrew, his wife Anna Lisa and the team they have built around them and I found this series incredibly revealing – there’s stuff in here that I never knew and have never seen so I can safely say that it’s intriguing and the camera work is sensational,” she added.

The series is produced and directed by Dave James and John Maxse. It follows Andrew as he strives to take his yard to the next level. Meanwhile, his principal jockey, Oisin, is facing the prospect of a ban following a positive test for cocaine (Oisin has always maintained he as never taken drugs) matched with fear of what it could mean for his career.

“In the 20 years since I’ve been in charge at Kingsclere no one else has been given the level of access provided to the Horsepower team for this series,” said Andrew.

“Viewers get to go behind the scenes and see how a racehorse trainer and his team operate, including the meticulous preparation ahead of races both abroad and in the UK, culminating with the five days of Royal Ascot. Horsepower showcases the highs and lows of this incredible sport and I am very proud to be a part of it.”

