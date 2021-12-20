



Like a fine wine, Lynn Scott’s Welsh section C stallion Lynuck The Showman proved he has only improved with age, as he lifted the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) LeMieux supreme Heritage Mountain and Moorland (M&M) ridden championship at the London International Horse Show.

Ridden by his usual partner Rebecca Penny, “Peanut” — best Welsh section C for the fifth time in the London Horse Show M&M final — impressed ride judges Pat Pattinson and Natalie Middlemas to win solid, but not leading, show scores of 44 of 41, putting him into fourth position after the performance section.

It was therefore the stellar type and conformation points of 48 and 45 awarded by judge James Munro and Vanessa Clarke, respectively, which elevated Peanut and “Becki” into poll position on a total mark of 178/200.

Becki last won on London turf in 2015 aboard her own Fell stallion Townend Schubert. This year, she had a dilemma in the days leading up to London as she had two rides qualified:

“I picked the right one today,” said Becki, who rode Peanut to the bridesmaid spot in the 2017. “He’s the most special pony. He’s home-bred, and is done completely from home.”

Peanut’s show was characteristically charismatic and obedient, and Becki made full use of the 11-year-old’s paces, including his show-stopping walk.

“He has the most phenomenal walk I’ve ever sat on,” she added. “He does 10 laps of the ring on that first walk round.”

Lynn was there to watch her home-bred, by Caerneuadd Hywel out of Llanidan Miss World, triumph:

“We knew he was special from the minute he hit the ground,” said Lynn, who watched Peanut win at Horse of the Year Show in 2019.

Reserve for the overall crown in the London Horse Show M&M final was Katy Marriott–Payne on board first-season Dartmoor Salcombe Starehole Bay (Cecil), was also flying the home-bred flag for his breeder Felicity Thompson.

The seven-year-old stallion by Shilstone Rocks Snowy Mountain out of Hadida Maroon led the ride section with scores of 41 and 48, and finished on a total of 176/200.

Katy, who won back to back M&M championships in London in 2016 and 2017, knows how to ride a show-stopping freestyle and Cecil, supreme M&M champion at this year’s Royal International (RIHS), was in perfect sync with his producer. Katy had three ponies through to the final, including her own HOYS winning Welsh section B mare Clanmill Leteika Miracle, who netted her best of breed sash with Kimberely Bates.

“It was difficult to choose but I wouldn’t swap Cecil for the world,” said Katy.

“I changed my show up a little bit from my initial plan, but he’s got a real gallop so I wanted to show that off. We’ll keep running him now; he’s really coming into his own. I love riding him and thankfully he also loves the job.”

Sarah Parker piloted Julie Pennell’s home-bred Dales stallion Nipna Midnight Rambler into equal first after the ride section with scores of 42 and 47 and the pair eventually finished third with a total of 176/200. The six-year-old London first timer, out of the Pennell’s first home-bred Nipna Damask Rose, qualified after taking the M&M championship at Windsor back in July.

The 2019 M&M pony of the year, Menai Eurostar, achieved the Welsh section D award and eventual fourth for his producer Adam Forster and owner Karen Johnson on a score of 171, while nine-year-old Lilly Ahern-Lee and Rachel Brightmore’s coloured Shetland Lotuspoint Cassius were awarded 169 pushing them into the fifth spot.

The other placings were:

6th Cashelbay Rocket (Michael Harty)

7th Danwood Llewelyn (Hannah Atkinson)

8th Sharptor Tricoloure (Jessica Talbot)

9th Skellorn De Ja Vu (Harrison Taylor)

10th Hoekhorst Example (Hayley Grota)

BEST OF BREEDS

Dartmoor: Salcombe Starehole Bay

Exmoor: Dunkey Wigeon

Shetland: Lotuspoint Cassius

Welsh A: Hoekhurst Example

Welsh B: Clanmill Leteika Miracle

Welsh C: Lynuck The Showman

Welsh D: Menai Eurostar

Fell: Wellbrow Diplomat

Dales: Nipna Midnight Rambler

Highland: N/F

New Forest: Lovelyhill Folklore

Connemara: Cashelbay Rocket

