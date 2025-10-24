



After a long day of dressage at Pau Horse Trials, with all 53 competitors going before the judges, Bubby Upton sits at the top of the leaderboard. Bubby is triple-handed at this year’s French five-star, and has taken top spot with her second ride Cannavaro on 25.6, who is competing at five-star for the first time since 2022.

“He’s such a special boy and it’s amazing to have him back here at 18,” said Bubby. “He came back at the start of the year [after time off] and the plan was Aachen and I thought that might be his last event, but he came out of that so well, we thought ‘let’s get him as fit as possible and if he holds up to it let’s go to Pau’. I just hope I do him justice.”

They produced a beautifully soft and consistent test, with fabulous halts – scoring eights and 8.5s – framing a mistake-free performance.

“Although he’s 18, he’s only had six years eventing as he was a showjumper until he was 10 and has had two years out,” Bubby said. “His paces have really developed over the past three or four years.”

Bubby also lies in sixth place on 28.5 with five-star debutant Its Cooley Time, who was entered at Pau after his tilt at the Blenheim Europeans came to an early end with a rider fall. Her first ride Cola – second into the ring – is 12th on 30.3.

“Cola – there was an element of being second into the arena; he was amazing,” said Bubby. “He does the same test every time, he’s so consistent and lovely to ride in the area. He’s a joy and he loves it. He’s a horse of lifetime, he’s taught me so much.”

Its Cooley Time secured Bubby’s third top-12 placing, as the penultimate horse in the Pau Horse Trials dressage phase.

“Its Cooley Time is at the other end of the spectrum compared to these two, with it being his first five-star, so for him to do what he did today – I was thrilled. He is very, very spooky and sharp, but because here it’s on a surface we have the luxury of being able to familiarise them in the arena.

“As I was going in he spotted the cameraman, so he spooked, and I was a little bit soft in the second flying change and I thought he would pop it but he didn’t. Naturally, of the three, he’s the most gifted in the dressage and I’ve had him since he was five and within my current system, with my trainer Amy Woodhead, which makes all the difference.”

Two British riders share second after dressage

With Tom McEwen posting 26.1 earlier in the day, Oliver Townend joined him on that score to take joint-second with another 18-year-old, Ballaghmor Class.

“I couldn’t be happier with his performance,” said Oliver. “He went in like an old pro, and was pretty push-button.”

Tim Price was another three-horse rider to steer two into the top 10. Last to go on Jarillo, a flashy white-socked chestnut owned by Lucy Allison, Frances Stead, and James and Rachel Good, he posted 26.5 to take fourth. Less than one penalty – 3sec of cross-country time-faults – cover these top four.

“He’s such a lovely horse, so talented,” Tim said. “Life comes physically so easily to him, but mentally it’s quite tough. He’s a sharp little guy.

“He’s very spooky, horse-shy, but in the arena he’s a joy – easy peasy!”

Jarillo seemed to grow in confidence as the test went on, absolutely nailing all four flying changes, which come towards the end of the test and have caused so many to falter this Pau.

“He’s coming of age,” said Tim. “He’s realising that it’s a safe space in the arena and he can stay with me like he does at home.”

Tim also holds ninth place with Happy Boy on 29.1, 0.1 of a penalty behind Emily King and Valmy Biats. Boyd Martin and Cooley Nutcracker round out the top 10.

Emily’s ride produced some outstanding moments, including a nine for the final halt, but too many 6.5s pegged the mark back. Emily admitted that some “strange flying, cobwebby things” were a little distracting for both horse and rider.

“I kept wanting to swat them away, so he was probably thinking the same,” said Emily. “We had a few little wobbles and a little lack of rhythm but generally he was really good.”

Top six after Pau Horse Trials dressage

1, Bubby Upton and Cannavaro: 25.6

=2, Tom McEwen and Brookfield Quality: 26.1

=2, Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class: 26.1

4, Tim Price and Jarillo: 26.5

5, Abigail Long and Henton Audacious: 27.9

6, Bubby Upton and Its Cooley Time: 28.5

