



Bubby Upton has taken the lead at the lunchbreak of the Pau Horse Trials dressage phase, with only two of the six groups of competitors left to go. Riding her second of three horses Cannavaro, who is contesting his first five-star since finishing sixth here three years ago, the pair scored 25.6 on a day when sub-30 scores are a rarity.

Bubby produced an outstandingly consistent test on this 18-year-old, with only a handful of marks dipping below seven, and drawing nines for their immaculate rein-back. They bookended this super display with lovely halts drawing eights and 8.5s.

The 26-year-old rider is also lying close-up in sixth on her first ride Cola, who was second into the arena on Friday morning (24 October).

Bubby’s fellow Blenheim Europeans squad-mate Tom McEwen pushed her closest at this stage, scoring 26.1 on Brookfield Quality, a 16-year-old owned by John and Chloe Perry, and Alison Swinburn.

“I was really pleased with everything, it was pretty much a clear round,” said Tom. “His changes were really nice, especially the last one, so I when I looked up and saw sevens, I was a bit disappointed with some of the judges.”

Brookfield Quality has historically been a spooky horse and Tom described how he manages him to perform at his best when it matters.

“He loves being on his own out there, and he likes being the centre of attention,” said Tom. “He doesn’t like being around other horses, and he doesn’t like the arena at home, so we work most of the year on grass, and we don’t jump him at home either.

“Here, I just did 15 minutes warm-up and then went in. By nature he holds himself with natural lift, so I just leave that to him rather than working him too hard. Less is more. I had a nice ride in the morning, then 15 minutes before the test seems to be perfect for him.”

Breaking the 30 barrier in Pau Horse Trials dressage phase

There have only been five sub-30 tests from the 36 contenders so far. Five-star debutante Abigail Long rode the test of her life to slot into third at this stage on Henton Audacious on a score of 27.9, ahead of Alex Hua Tian and his own, Kate and Peter Willis’ Chicko on 28.9.

“He’s a real cutie, because he’s not necessarily physically the most talented horse, but he just incrementally improves and improves,” said Alex. “I keep thinking I’ve got as much as I ever could out of him and every six months it’s like we’ve hit another dimension.

“He’s a really long horse, who finds longitudinal suppleness really hard. In the past I’ve had to play a fine line between pushing him to give me a little bit more spring and just taking what I get. Today I really felt I could ask for more.”

Chicko was fourth last year, and Alex said the 15-year-old clearly comes into his own at this point in the season – “but also the five-star test suits him as he’s very obedient and there’s more to do.”

Tim Price was the final rider to score under 30, currently lying fifth on his second ride, Happy Boy – the 2019 Le Lion seven-year-old world champion and last year’s Blenheim winner.

“He’s been on good form and in good health,” said Tim, who is juggling three rides at Pau alongside wife Jonelle who is also triple-handed. “Happy Boy is such an all-rounder. That’s where he’s been successful in the past, doing a pretty good dressage and then running home with that mark for a good result. I’m hoping for something similar here.”

