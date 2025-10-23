



Two horses were sent to the holding box at the Etoiles de Pau Horse Trials first trot-up this afternoon (23 October), but both were accepted on their second presentation.

The trot-up had been delayed from its original morning slot after Storm Benjamin caused its postponement, along with the first dressage day, which has now been amalgamated into Friday’s schedule.

The 13-year-old grey mare Hagonda, ridden by Brit Stephen Heal and owned by himself and Heather Chapman, looked chiefly like she didn’t enjoy the squally conditions and was quickly accepted second time. This is the mare’s five-star debut.

Another 13-year-old mare, one of New Zealander Jonelle Price’s three rides, Hiarado, was also sent to the holding box. She was much more lively on reinspection and was passed to go forward to the dressage phase. This Diarado mare, owned by David and Karie Thomson, has finished seventh at Pau previously and was Jonelle’s Paris Olympics ride.

Fifty-three horses were presented to the ground jury – Sweden’s Christina Klingspor (president), Britain’s Angela Tucker and France’s Eric Lieby. All except Hagonda and Hiarado passed on first inspection.

Most of the horses were calm on today’s runway, possibly due to the inclement weather and also because they have had plenty of opportunity to experience the main arena thanks to the delayed start. Only David Doel’s ride Galileo Nieuwmoed – owned by David, Mary Fox and Gillian Jonas – was notably exuberant, putting in a neat little rear as he made the turn and flashing back past the judges.

Pau Horse Trials first trot-up: the fashion

The winds of Storm Benjamin may have abated, but the Pau Horse Trials first trot-up played out amid bursts of heavy rain, meaning that many riders kept their coats covering up their trot-up outfits.

One brave rider, Grace Cooper – riding her own Cedarmount Cavalier – looked dressed for yesterdays’s 24ºC in a sleeveless, striped sundress with ankle boots. The pair made their five-star debut at Luhmühlen this year but withdrew after dressage.

Meanwhile there were several very elegant outfits on show despite the downpours. Sarah Bullimore looked the epitome of style in a three-quarter length double-breasted black coat with brass buttons, and burgundy boots. She rides her home-bred nine-year-old Coromiro on his five-star debut after finishing third at Blenheim’s young horse four-star.

Cosby Green and Emily King both looked immaculate splashing through the sand in cream ensembles. Meanwhile Bubby Upton was also stylish in a navy velvet trouser suit with white Peter Pan collar and impressively high heeled boots to trot up her three horses, Its Cooley Time, Cola and Cannavaro.

A long day of dressage lies ahead on Friday, 24 October with all combinations competing. It is due to start at 9am local time (8am British time). Jonelle Price is first between the white boards, on her former winner Grappa Nera.

