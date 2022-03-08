4 events you need to know about this week: Britain’s Olympic medallists in action and showing qualifiers in Scotland





British Olympic medallists are in action at Oasby Horse Trials and in the Netherlands, plus there are showing qualifiers in Scotland – we’ve got you covered if you need to know what’s happening in horse sport this week…

1. Oasby Horse Trials, Lincolnshire

Dates: 10-13 March

More info: event website or schedule on British Eventing website

How to watch: the action on Friday, when the top classes take place, will be live streamed via horseandcountry.tv

Get the H&H lowdown: read our report in the magazine (17 March issue)

Why we’re excited about it: the three open intermediate sections at Oasby Horse Trials on Friday are stuffed with the biggest names in the sport. Two of Britain’s Tokyo Olympic gold medal-winning horses, Toledo De Kerser (Tom McEwen) and London 52 (Laura Collett), will be in action, as well as all three individual medallists from the European Championships last year in JL Dublin (Nicola Wilson), Brookfield Inocent (Piggy March) and Corouet (Sarah Bullimore).

2. BSPS Scotland Winter Show at Champfleurie Stables, West Lothian

Date: 13 March

More info: bspsscotland.co.uk

Get the H&H lowdown: read our report in the magazine (24 March issue)

Why we’re excited about it: the first opportunity in the calendar for combinations in the north of England and Scotland to contend for British Show Pony Society (BSPS) winter championship tickets and spots in the Royal Highland Show nursery stakes championship. The packed schedule offers classes for all types of ponies, from novice mountain and moorlands, to intermediates, show hunter ponies and show ponies.

3. Myerscough College Premier League dressage, Preston

Dates: 8-13 March

More info: https://www.myerscough.ac.uk/commercial-services-equine-events/equestrian-centre/

How to watch: all six days will be live streamed via horseandcountry.tv

Get the H&H lowdown: read our report in the magazine (17 March issue)

Why we’re excited about it: six days of top British Dressage action from medium level right up to grand prix, with direct qualifiers for the national championships set to be hotly contested. Also features pony, children, junior and young rider classes as well as young horse and pony classes filled with future talent.

4. Dutch Masters at Indoor Brabant Horse Show, ’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands

Dates: 11-13 March

More info: thedutchmasters.com/en/ and rolexgrandslam.com

How to watch: dressage World Cup qualifier will be live streamed on clipmyhorse.TV/FEI TV and horseandcountry.tv (find it listed under “jumping”); showjumping will be live streamed via horseandcountry.tv

Get the H&H lowdown: online coverage and report in magazine (17 March issue)

Why we’re excited about it: the first Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping major of 2022 with the world number two Martin Fuchs bidding to win a second consecutive leg after his success at the CHI Geneva in December. Among the other riders in action are Great Britain’s Harry Charles and Scott Brash, Germany’s Daniel Deusser, Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat and the USA’s Kevin Staut. Over at the dressage, Britain’s 2021 Olympic medallist Lottie Fry is set to be in action, among many more of the world’s best.

