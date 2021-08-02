Britain switches riders ahead of Olympic showjumping individual competition





Britain has made a late change to its Olympic showjumping entry, hours before the individual event is due to get under way at the Tokyo Games.

British Equestrian (BEF) announced today (2 August) that alternate combination Harry Charles and Romeo 88, owned by Harry and Ann Thompson, have been brought in to replace Holly Smith and Ian Dowie’s Denver.

All four British horses — Scott Brash’s ride Jefferson, owned by Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham, Ben Maher’s ride Explosion W, owned by Ben, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright, Denver and Romeo 88 — were accepted at the first trot-up on Saturday (31 July).

The change means Harry and Romeo, Scott and Jefferson and Ben and Explosion will contest the individual competition, which starts tomorrow with a qualifying round (3 August) and concludes with the final on Wednesday.

This is one of the major changes to the Olympic format for these Games; the individual medals’ being decided first. The individual qualifier will feature 75 combinations, the top 30 of whom go through to the final, all starting on a zero score. There will be a jump-off if there is a tie for medals.

The team competition starts on Friday (6 August) with a qualifier, and the top 10 teams will contest the final the following day, all starting on a zero score. In line with the equestrian Olympic rules, a change may be made to the team up to two hours before the class begins.

“A substitution may be made provided it is completed during the period between the end of the jumping team qualifier and up to two hours before the start of the jumping team final on Saturday, 7 August,” a BEF spokesman said.

