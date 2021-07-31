Two held at first Olympic showjumping trot-up, with British horses in high spirits





The first Olympic showjumping trot-up of the Tokyo Games has concluded, and all four British horses have been accepted.

Scott Brash (Jefferson), Ben Maher (Explosion W), Holly Smith (Denver) and British team alternate Harry Charles (Romeo 88) were the 15th of 35 nations to present this evening, and all passed – with a few high jinks from Explosion W.

The full Irish squad – Bertram Allen and Pacino Amiro, Darragh Kenny and Cartello, Cian O’Connor and Kilkenny, and Shane Sweetnam with Alejandro – were also accepted.

Olympic showjumping trot-up: two horses held

Two horses were held, and will re-present tomorrow morning. These were Cannavaro 9, the 15-year-old ride of Argentina’s Matias Albarracin, who was first out onto the trot-up track at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park, and Caesar, the 12-year-old ride of China’s You Zhang.

One combination were asked to trot twice before being accepted. This was USA De Riverland with Morocco’s Ali Al Ahrach, who was forced off the side of the track by the 13-year-old Diamant De Semilly stallion at one point.

The USA’s Jessica Springsteen failed to halt before setting off down the track with Don Juan Van De Donkhoeve, and was stopped at the end for the 12-year-old stallion to be inspected. He was subsequently accepted.

The majority of horses were presented by their riders, some of whom wore interesting national outfits. The Dutch squad looked smart in cream pinstripe linen suits set over an orange shirt, while the Japanese riders paired beige blazers with red trousers.

The individual rider for Sri Lanka, Mathilda Karlsson (Chopin VA), stood out from the crowd in a saree top and black skirt.

