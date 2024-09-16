



What a week for British riders! In this week’s international showjumping news round-up, we’ve watched grands prix being won by our country’s heroes, seen some superb performances from the next generation of young showjumpers and credit goes to one of the super grooms who make it all possible.

Showjumping news: Olympic gold medallist makes exciting triumphant return

After an unforgettable summer in which Harry Charles won Olympic gold in Paris quickly followed by a glittering grand prix victory in the Longines Global Champions Tour of London, the 25-year-old took some well-deserved time out to recharge his batteries. This week he made a triumphant return to the sport, winning the CSI2* grand prix of Peelbergen in the Netherlands on nine-year-old Bandit after a seven-way jump-off.

This success also marked a return to the ring for the Stall Zet and Peter Charles-owned Bandit, who was last seen unseating Harry in Aachen in July and, although the stallion was unhurt in his stumble, the accident resulted in a broken arm for Harry.

“There was actually a similar oxer-oxer triple combination to the one in Aachen but that was more of a freak fall, so it wasn’t on my mind at all and Bandit really wasn’t bothered – he’s Irish and pretty hardy!” said Harry of the Obos Quality x Cruisings Micky Finn stallion, who was bred in Ireland by Ted McKenna.

“I had four horses in Peelbergen, none of them knocked a pole down all week and Bandit won the grand prix so it was a great way to come back,” Harry added to H&H. “The last few days, I’ve felt really excited and ready to start riding again, which I think means my break did me good and I’ve taken enough time to reflect. The showjumping calendar doesn’t really allow you to take a break so if you want one you have to make that decision for yourself and not many riders seem to do it. But for me it’s worked.”

There were further celebrations for the Charles family on Sunday (15 September) when Harry’s sister Sienna won the medium tour final on Valkiry De Zance.

A stallion with “the biggest heart”, says Joe Whitaker, as cousins triumph

Showjumper Donald Whitaker says in his forthcoming interview in Horse & Hound magazine this week (19 September), “What makes us such a successful family is that all over the world, there will be a good result coming in from somebody; there’s motivation everywhere” and to prove it, two members of the Whitaker family enjoyed a grand prix win apiece this weekend.

In Ascona, Switzerland, Robert Whitaker and Vermento landed the CSI4* grand prix with the faster of only two double clears, while in the CSI3* grand prix at Sentower Park, Joe Whitaker and the brilliant Hulahupe JR stormed to glory by nearly 3sec.

“He’s an amazing horse; I’m so close to him now as I’ve had him for such a long time. I started him as a six-year-old, and we’ve had a lot of fun together,” Joe told H&H of Jessica Crane’s 12-year-old. “He’s in flying form.”

Joe missed the first half of the year with a broken hand followed by a hip injury and only returned to the international circuit in June. He and Hulahupe won the CSI2* grand prix of Lier in July, finishing third at the venue the following week, then made a winning return from a couple of weeks off at Sentower on Sunday (15 September).

“He’s come back really strong and won again there, so he’s in great shape, I’m really happy with him,” said Joe. “The grand prix was tough; 60 qualified and there were only nine clears, which speaks for itself about the height and the technicality. When Hulahupe is jumping well like that, you can feel as if you can do anything on him and he won it through the three turns in the jump-off. There was a turn back to the double, then two turns back to the oxers and I jumped them on a very tight angle and I reckon he saved a second on each turn.

“In a grand prix like that I try to stick to my own plan; I’ve made some mistakes in the past trying to chase people when actually I’m quite naturally fast as a rider anyway, so what I’ve learned with a bit of experience is just to try to do the best round I can personally and if it works that’s great. When the horses are jumping that well it gives you the freedom to go a bit faster! It’s a fantastic feeling.”

Joe also won a young horse class at the show with Stephanie Holker’s talented seven-year-old stallion Maserati WS, and Steph won a 1.25m herself riding Guido.

“I’m delighted for Steph because she’s been working so hard with her horses,” said Joe, who also credited groom Lucy Smith for his string’s fantastic wellbeing.

“Without her we wouldn’t be there because I fly home to the family every Sunday and go back a couple of days later and she’s doing a great job of keeping the horses fit and getting them ready, which gives me the freedom to do that,” Joe said. “You need somebody very trustworthy and good with the horses to be able to do that, so when the horses are all in such great form, it’s all credit to her.”

Showjumping news: an invincible pony Nations Cup squad

Next in this week’s international showjumping news round-up we look to the British heroes of the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Youth Final at Azelhof Horse Events in Lier, Belgium, who were once again the gold medal-winning pony squad. The team of Hollie Gerken (Galaxy V), Sophia Rogers on Neil 55, Lucy Capper with Oscar Van De Beekerhiede, Maisie Alsopp on Vaughann De Vuzit and Cate Kerr on 17-year-old Cindy won with a team tally of just one penalty picked up in the first of three rounds of jumping, finishing ahead of second-placed Ireland with Belgium in third.

“We knew we’d won before Cate went in, but she wanted to jump, jumped clear and we finished on a total of one fault!” said chef d’equipe Clare Whitaker. “They all rode really well, it was a great result!”

In the children’s Nations Cup the Dutch took the title ahead of Great Britain, with Ireland in third.

“I thought it would be fast – I didn’t think it would be wild”

And finally in this week’s showjumping news round-up, the 2024/25 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup North American League kicked off with victory for Kent Farrington on 10-year-old mare Greya ahead of runner-up Sam Hutton of Great Britain on Melusina BVL Z in Traverse City.

The US rider was first to jump double clear in the seven-way jump-off and couldn’t be beaten with a winning time of 37.19sec over Alan Wade’s track. The British challenger came within 0.2sec but had to settle for second.

“Going first, I thought the jump-off would be fast, but I didn’t think it would be wild,” said Kent, who withdrew Greya from the Olympics when she developed a “bad cough” that required a course of antibiotics. “The first part of my round was secure, and then at that point going to the last jump, I thought I played it a bit safe. I thought I had done a pretty aggressive round that someone would have to try hard to catch. It got a little closer thank I would have liked, but we had luck on our side today.

“She’s a sensational horse,” Kent added. “She was always extremely, extremely careful. She had a bit of a wild personality, but she’s always been an exceptional athlete and a special horse. I’m very proud of what she’s developed into. We’re still at the very start of her career. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

