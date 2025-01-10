



Graham Fletcher shares his thoughts on the show at ExCeL and more within showjumping

It was great to see our sport shown in such a positive light at the last major show of 2024, the London International (LIHS). With all the afternoon and evening performances sold out, the atmosphere in the ExCeL arena this year was every bit as good as it used to be at Olympia. It has a much bigger collecting ring, too! And with airy stabling and the horseboxes parked on site – unlike Olympia where they were miles away – I’m sure the venue received the vote of the big contingent of overseas riders and grooms.

It’s a tremendously well-run show. I’ve always said that if you want a job doing well, ask a busy man – and Simon Brooks-Ward certainly fits that bill. His eye for detail is ever-present. I’m sure his father Raymond, who started the Olympia show and made it such a success despite many “experts” predicting a failure, would be delighted with what Simon and his team have achieved.

It was my son Olli’s first time riding at LIHS, and how he enjoyed it. I was very proud when he received the Raymond Brooks-Ward trophy for the young rider showing the most potential.

The BBC’s coverage of LIHS was another big positive for our sport. With the World Cup qualifier shown in its entirety on BBC2, and extensive viewing available on BBC iPlayer on most of the other days, it was a significant stride forward. The production was first class and the commentary team of Nick Luck and Andy Austin worked very well. I hope the viewing figures were good enough to encourage the BBC to show even more later this year.

“You’ve lied to me…”

Raymond’s bar, which is next to the London show’s collecting ring, stays open for an hour or so after each evening performance. It’s where riders, owners and friends gather to catch up and enjoy a bit of craic.

I was in the bar one evening with David Broome when Nick Skelton joined us. Turning to David, Skelly said with a wry smile: “Broomey, you’ve lied to me.” David was somewhat perplexed, as was I. Having known David for many years, I’ve often seen his searing honesty deflate many a big ego, but I’ve never heard him tell a lie. Skelly went on to explain: “Broomey, you said to me that if I ever won a gold medal, I’d never have to work again. Well here I am, still working.”

Joking apart, Skelly has a point. It’s more than three years since tennis player Emma Raducanu won the US Open, with limited success since, yet she still benefits from sponsorship deals worth millions. Compare that with Skelly’s stellar career topped by an emotional gold medal in Rio. Or consider Scott Brash for his totally professional and ice-cool round in Paris when, if he’d had one fence down, we’d have finished in silver instead of Olympic champions, or two would have dropped us to fifth. Then there’s the total brilliance of Ben Maher who’s won three gold medals at the last four Olympics – an achievement that will surely never be surpassed.

Yet the collective sponsorship of all three equestrian superstars wouldn’t come anywhere near what Emma Raducanu earns. When it comes to publicity and promotion of our sport, we really should be doing much, much better.

A good team

Being a successful chef d’equipe is a very difficult job, especially when it comes to balancing picking your best team with trying out up-and-coming combinations. However, having Di Lampard as performance manager and chef d’equipe at major events and Stanny van Paesschen as technical expert works really well for the British teams. I can’t think of one horse and rider that deserved a chance last year and didn’t get it. So I was very pleased to hear that, after bringing home team gold from Paris, Di and Stanny have signed up again until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Their next big challenge is this year’s Europeans at A Coruña in Spain. I wish them luck.

