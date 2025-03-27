



Graham Fletcher ponders Britain losing a championship horse and why dealing with disappointment is key in equestrian sport

The big story of the year so far is Britain’s Tim Gredley selling his best horse Imperial HBF to American rider McLain Ward.

It was “a serious offer from serious people” was how Tim put it when I spoke to him at Cheltenham, racing being another sport he’s passionate about.

Imperial is a top horse, and one that Tim has produced remarkably well. So much so that not only was this combination a definite for this year’s Europeans team, but they’d also have been in with a good chance of an individual medal.

Tim told me: “I have to keep the business sustainable and I’ve already invested in some very nice young horses. So, although I’ll have to take a step back from championship team duties, hopefully it won’t be too long before I’m right back again.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to sell Imperial to McLain,” he added, “and I’m sure it will be a very successful partnership.”

Well, in my book, that is a certainty.

Another day, another dawn

A really frustrating thing about our sport is that for all the work and planning you put in, you’re only in the ring for about two minutes; one mistake and it’s game over.

It’s unlike other sports in which competitors have time to fight back after a blunder or even have another go. In fact, I can’t think of another sport with showjumping’s “sudden death” element to it.

When my boys have a disappointment, I’ve always said they should first analyse what went wrong. But on the plus side, if horse and jockey are both sound, you’re soon back in the ring. Another day, another dawn. That said, Will’s and Olli’s fortunes at the start of this season are in complete contrast.

Will’s campaign has started really well. After some good placings in Hong Kong, including joint first in the puissance, he won his first four-star grand prix at Vejer de la Frontera in Spain on Iwalinde. I was really pleased with how he rode to beat the experienced French rider Pénélope Leprevost by a small margin.

Olli, on the other hand, is doing rehab after a nasty ankle injury. He’s being well looked after – and worked hard – at the very impressive Gloria Sports Arena clinic in Turkey.

It’s a top-class facility and ahead of its time in terms of honing athletic performance. Olli is lucky to be there, courtesy of the proprietor Tolga Cömertoglu who’s joint-patron of the Global Champions League team Istanbul Warriors and for whom Olli’s been riding.

I’m told Olli’s recovery is making good progress. He’s got a very good team of horses waiting, so hopefully he’ll soon be back in action.

From nightclub to retirement village

You can tell that you’re getting a bit older by the theme of the flyers that come through in the post.

Not so long ago, I was getting them for luxury world cruises. Now, I’ve never spoken to anybody who didn’t enjoy a cruise. However, I’d need some extreme willpower not to put on two stone!

More recently have come the flyers for retirement properties and care homes… yet it seems like only yesterday that I was going to nightclubs like Annabel’s in London, the Scotch Club in Aachen and 1,000 other such places around the world.

I’m sure care homes do a very good job for those who need them; but for me, “goodbye cruel world” would be a better option!

This morning, I received a flyer for cremations – so I’m hoping they don’t know something I’m not aware of!

