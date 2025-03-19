



British team showjumper Tim Gredley has expressed both “sadness” and “excitement for the future” as one of his top horses, Imperial HBF, has been sold to leading US rider McLain Ward.

Tim and the 12-year-old Imperial HBF have been on an “amazing journey” over the past couple of years, competing at some of the top competitions in the world including in top-level Nations Cups, World Cups and other five-star grands prix.

“I’ve had an amazing time with Imperial, he’s got my career back where I wanted it to be – it’s been an absolute privilege to own him,” Tim told H&H. “It was far from an easy decision but I’m delighted he’s going to McLain Ward because that was a big part of the equation.

“He’ll hopefully be able to go on now and achieve things that maybe I couldn’t. I really feel he can be a contender for those Rolex grands prix and other big classes with a rider like McLain – especially in jump-offs where McLain will take risks that I never could. So it’ll be great to see what he goes on to do, that’s where he belongs.

“Obviously I’m very sad to lose him but to sell your best horse to one of the best riders in the world is exciting. There have been a lot of offers, but I wanted to get last year out of the way first with the Olympics. When it feels like the right time to sell and there’s a good fit, it makes sense to do it.”

Tim Gredley on Imperial HBF: “We always had belief in him”

Imperial HBF was bred by Laura Tinto of HBF Equestrian and was produced in his early years by Scottish showjumper Alex Barr. Tim bought the son of Glasgow VH Merelsnest in 2022 and he was put in the ownership of Unex Equestrian alongside Tim’s father Bill Gredley and Tim’s wife Rachel.

“We started quite small and worked our way up,” said Tim. “It was a bit testing at times – I remember walking out of the grand prix at Wellington on my feet because he jumped so high – but when you know horses have that kind of quality and you have that belief in them, you’re always willing to put the time and effort into them. In the end he came good.

“He was very lucky and it was beneficial to have Medoc De Toxandria in my string at the same time because Imperial wasn’t quite ready to be a first horse for a good year, so he could fit in those middle classes for a while.

“In the autumn of last year I just began to feel that mentally he was growing up over the bigger tracks and they weren’t impressing him as much. Then we went on a bit of a wild run in the past six months, he was just unbelievable.

“But that is the industry we’re in and selling horses now and again keeps my business sustainable. I can go out and invest in some young ones and hopefully start the whole process again. I’ve still got Medoc on my string and some really nice young horses coming along.

“I’m obviously going to have to take a slight step back for a bit, but it’s fine because I have a lot going on in my life. Another reason for selling is I can’t commit myself full-time to showjumping and that’s what Imperial needs to be going at that level.

“So I’ll press the reset button and spend another six months building the next team up, which is generally what I enjoy.”

Back in the saddle

Medoc De Toxandria and Tim’s other horses have has been jumping in Spain with Matt Sampson in recent weeks while Tim has been suffering from a knee injury incurred shortly before he represented Great Britain in the Longines League of Nations in Abu Dhabi.

It was in Abu Dhabi that the pair produced a fantastic double clear, following on from good placings at a string of five-star shows and they earned a place at this year’s World Cup Final. The pair would have been one of the favourites for a slot on the British team at this year’s European Showjumping Championships.

“Hopefully I’ll be back to do British teams again with Medoc this year,” said Tim Gredley. “But Imperial has been such a great horse for me and I’m so excited to see what he goes on to do in the future.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now