    • British showjumper Tim Gredley was part of the heroic quartet that won the Nations Cup on home soil at Hickstead last month. The Newmarket-based rider has been selected to represent Great Britain at the European Showjumping Championships in Milan, Italy, this month riding his top horse, Medoc De Toxandria.

    It has been a remarkable comeback for the 37-year-old, who stepped away from the sport for several years to work in the family business. But Tim Gredley has shown possibly the best form of his life as he has worked his way back up the rankings to fulfil his goal of returning to the Great Britain championship team. Tim will head to Italy alongside Ben Maher, Sam Hutton, Donald Whitaker and Harry Charles, some 17 years since his last championship appearance at the World Equestrian Games in 2006 riding the great Omelli.

    H&H sat down with Tim Gredley to hear all about his return to the top of the sport and find out more about his fantastic string of horses, life on the road with a young family, and how he’s set out to attract some much-needed investment into British horsepower – you can read the full interview in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 18 August.

    Here, we take a look around his incredible Newmarket stables and home.

    Tim’s top horses Imperial HBF and Medoc De Toxandria enjoy rooms with a view at the family’s immaculate Unex House stables near Newmarket in Suffolk.

    Tim Gredley’s European Showjumping Championship partner and Nations Cup team hero, Medoc De Toxandria, an 11-year-old son of Der Senaat III, who Tim bought from David Simpson last year.

    What a backdrop! The peaceful Suffolk countryside surrounds Tim’s stables, which includes this vast outdoor arena.

    A selection of major show plaques on display at Tim Gredley’s stables.

    Tim Gredley and his wife Rachel Gredley (nee Wyse) with their children Isabella and Charlotte.

    There’s even space to take time out and enjoy the Gredley family’s other main love – horse racing.

    Guestlist with Tim Gredley and his home team of Siobhan Kennedy, Kirsty Campbell and Kate Sigsworth.

    The equestrian haven that is British showjumper Tim Gredley’s Newmarket stable yard.

    Guestlist being washed-off at Tim Gredley’s stables.

    When in Newmarket…

    The 11-year-old Guestlist, who came from Tim Wilks, coming out of the attractive indoor school, at Tim’s stables.

    What a stunner! The Dutch-bred Imperial HBF strikes a pose.

    Tim Gredley’s indoor school – who wouldn’t want to ride in this stunning arena come rain or shine?

    On the move: one of Tim’s rides in action on the treadmill

    Racing is in the Gredley family’s blood and they’ve made their home near its headquarters in Newmarket. One of the family’s home-breds, Burdett Road, was a Royal Ascot winner this year.

    Dinner is served – the menu for each horse on the yard is clearly laid out.

    The 10-year-old Imperial HBF waits patiently in the grooming stall.

    Tim’s wife Rachel Gredley’s 11-year-old mare Jalanna checks out her enviable surroundings.

    An assortment of the Gredley team’s silverware.

    Guestlist being tacked up under the heat lamps ready for Tim Gredley.

    An assortment of Tim Gredley’s ribbons and sashes – can he add a medal to this collection at this year’s European Showjumping Championships?

    Don’t miss the full interview with Tim Gredley in this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale Thursday 17 August

