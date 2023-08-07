British riders aiming for medals at European Showjumping Championships confirmed

The reigning Olympic champion and Nations Cup heroes are among those named in the British team for the European Showjumping Championships.
Today (7 August) British Equestrian and the British Showjumping selectors have confirmed the five horse and rider combinations that will form the list of definite entries who will compete in Milan, Italy, from 29 August to 3 September.
The selected combinations for the British team for the European Showjumping Championships, in alphabetical order, are:
Harry Charles with 13-year-old gelding Casquo Blue
Owner: Stall Zet
Breeder: Gestuet Lewitz (GER)
Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of Whizz Kid, by Carthago Z
Groom: Georgia Ellwood
Tim Gredley with 11-year-old gelding Medoc de Toxandria
Owner: Unex Competition Yard Ltd
Breeder: unknown
Breeding: by Der Senaat 111, out of Koriganne De Toxandria, by Kelvin de Sainte Hermelle
Groom: Paul Drew
Samuel Hutton with 12-year-old stallion Oak Grove’s Laith
Owner: Caramello Company
Breeder: SCEA Riverland (FRA)
Breeding: by London, out of Sirene de Riverland, by Quaprice
Groom: Lindsa Decottignies
Ben Maher with 13-year-old stallion Faltic HB
Owner: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider
Breeder: H A Brinkman (NED
Breeding: by Baltic VDL, out of Beloma B, by Concorde
Groom: Derren Lake
Donald Whitaker with 12-year-old stallion Di Caprio
Owner: Reitsportanlage Dagobertshausen GmbH and COKG
Breeder: Harms Carsten (GER)
Breeding: by Diarado, out of Zanzahra, by Cassini I
Groom: Ally Gilly
The reserves, in alphabetical order, are:
Harry Charles with 12-year-old mare Aralyn Blue (Harry’s direct reserve)
Owner: Ann Thompson
Breeder: Franjo Udovc (SLO)
Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of Apienne, by Ludwig AS
Ben Maher with 10-year-old mare Dallas Vegas Batilly (Ben’s first direct reserve)
Owner: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider
Breeder: J Viollett (FRA)
Breeding: by Cap Kennedy 2, out of Violetta Batilly, by L’Arc de Triomph
Ben Maher with 12-year-old mare Ginger-Blue (Ben’s second direct reserve)
Owner: Jane Forbes Clark
Breeder: P Verberne (NED)
Breeding: by Plot Blue out of Royal Rose, by Royal Bravour
The non-travelling reserve is:
Jessica Mendoza with 11-year-old gelding Play
Owner: rider
Breeder: E von Essen (SWE)
Breeding: by Luidam, out of Naiade Des Abers, by Diamant de Semilly
Groom: Duncan Skinner
Selection decisions are subject to the athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to midnight today.
