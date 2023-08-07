{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
British riders aiming for medals at European Showjumping Championships confirmed

    • The reigning Olympic champion and Nations Cup heroes are among those named in the British team for the European Showjumping Championships.

    Today (7 August) British Equestrian and the British Showjumping selectors have confirmed the five horse and rider combinations that will form the list of definite entries who will compete in Milan, Italy, from 29 August to 3 September.

    The selected combinations for the British team for the European Showjumping Championships, in alphabetical order, are:

    Harry Charles with 13-year-old gelding Casquo Blue
    Owner: Stall Zet
    Breeder: Gestuet Lewitz (GER)
    Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of Whizz Kid, by Carthago Z
    Groom: Georgia Ellwood

    Tim Gredley with 11-year-old gelding Medoc de Toxandria
    Owner: Unex Competition Yard Ltd
    Breeder: unknown
    Breeding: by Der Senaat 111, out of Koriganne De Toxandria, by Kelvin de Sainte Hermelle
    Groom: Paul Drew

    Samuel Hutton with 12-year-old stallion Oak Grove’s Laith
    Owner: Caramello Company
    Breeder: SCEA Riverland (FRA)
    Breeding: by London, out of Sirene de Riverland, by Quaprice
    Groom: Lindsa Decottignies

    Ben Maher with 13-year-old stallion Faltic HB
    Owner: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider
    Breeder: H A Brinkman (NED
    Breeding: by Baltic VDL, out of Beloma B, by Concorde
    Groom: Derren Lake

    Donald Whitaker with 12-year-old stallion Di Caprio
    Owner: Reitsportanlage Dagobertshausen GmbH and COKG
    Breeder: Harms Carsten (GER)
    Breeding: by Diarado, out of Zanzahra, by Cassini I
    Groom: Ally Gilly

    The reserves, in alphabetical order, are:

    Harry Charles with 12-year-old mare Aralyn Blue (Harry’s direct reserve)
    Owner: Ann Thompson
    Breeder: Franjo Udovc (SLO)
    Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of Apienne, by Ludwig AS

    Ben Maher with 10-year-old mare Dallas Vegas Batilly (Ben’s first direct reserve)
    Owner: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider
    Breeder: J Viollett (FRA)
    Breeding: by Cap Kennedy 2, out of Violetta Batilly, by L’Arc de Triomph

    Ben Maher with 12-year-old mare Ginger-Blue (Ben’s second direct reserve)
    Owner: Jane Forbes Clark
    Breeder: P Verberne (NED)
    Breeding: by Plot Blue out of Royal Rose, by Royal Bravour

    The non-travelling reserve is:

    Jessica Mendoza with 11-year-old gelding Play
    Owner: rider
    Breeder: E von Essen (SWE)
    Breeding: by Luidam, out of Naiade Des Abers, by Diamant de Semilly
    Groom: Duncan Skinner

    Selection decisions are subject to the athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to midnight today.

