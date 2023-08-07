British riders aiming for medals at European Showjumping Championships confirmed





The reigning Olympic champion and Nations Cup heroes are among those named in the British team for the European Showjumping Championships.

Today (7 August) British Equestrian and the British Showjumping selectors have confirmed the five horse and rider combinations that will form the list of definite entries who will compete in Milan, Italy, from 29 August to 3 September.

The selected combinations for the British team for the European Showjumping Championships, in alphabetical order, are:

Harry Charles with 13-year-old gelding Casquo Blue

Owner: Stall Zet

Breeder: Gestuet Lewitz (GER)

Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of Whizz Kid, by Carthago Z

Groom: Georgia Ellwood

Tim Gredley with 11-year-old gelding Medoc de Toxandria

Owner: Unex Competition Yard Ltd

Breeder: unknown

Breeding: by Der Senaat 111, out of Koriganne De Toxandria, by Kelvin de Sainte Hermelle

Groom: Paul Drew

Samuel Hutton with 12-year-old stallion Oak Grove’s Laith

Owner: Caramello Company

Breeder: SCEA Riverland (FRA)

Breeding: by London, out of Sirene de Riverland, by Quaprice

Groom: Lindsa Decottignies

Ben Maher with 13-year-old stallion Faltic HB

Owner: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider

Breeder: H A Brinkman (NED

Breeding: by Baltic VDL, out of Beloma B, by Concorde

Groom: Derren Lake

Donald Whitaker with 12-year-old stallion Di Caprio

Owner: Reitsportanlage Dagobertshausen GmbH and COKG

Breeder: Harms Carsten (GER)

Breeding: by Diarado, out of Zanzahra, by Cassini I

Groom: Ally Gilly

The reserves, in alphabetical order, are:

Harry Charles with 12-year-old mare Aralyn Blue (Harry’s direct reserve)

Owner: Ann Thompson

Breeder: Franjo Udovc (SLO)

Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of Apienne, by Ludwig AS

Ben Maher with 10-year-old mare Dallas Vegas Batilly (Ben’s first direct reserve)

Owner: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider

Breeder: J Viollett (FRA)

Breeding: by Cap Kennedy 2, out of Violetta Batilly, by L’Arc de Triomph

Ben Maher with 12-year-old mare Ginger-Blue (Ben’s second direct reserve)

Owner: Jane Forbes Clark

Breeder: P Verberne (NED)

Breeding: by Plot Blue out of Royal Rose, by Royal Bravour

The non-travelling reserve is:

Jessica Mendoza with 11-year-old gelding Play

Owner: rider

Breeder: E von Essen (SWE)

Breeding: by Luidam, out of Naiade Des Abers, by Diamant de Semilly

Groom: Duncan Skinner

Selection decisions are subject to the athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to midnight today.

