



Sophia Rogers grasped her first Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) victory in a thrilling showdown against a gilded field in the battle for the Demolition Services Ltd Leading Pony Showjumper of the Year title (9 October).

All five members of the British gold medal-winning squad at this summer’s pony Europeans were among the starters in the 2025 edition of this prestigious class – four of whom made it through to the jump-off, including Sophia and her Europeans ride Neil 55.

Their silk-smooth round put the pressure on their European Championships team-mates including defending champions Hollie Gerken and Galaxy V, who were drawn last to go. Hollie and her prolific 13-year-old mare drew a gasp from the crowd as they chased the benchmark set by Sophia. It was a good round – a very good round – but not quite enough to keep hold of the crown they won 12 months ago.

Lucy Capper and her Europeans ride, stallion Oscar Van De Beekerheide, claimed the runner-up spot.

“When I came out, I was quite annoyed with myself as I knew I could have gone faster, but it all paid off in the end,” said Sophia, explaining she added a stride on the long gallop from the red postbox upright to the white oxer.

“I had the last fence down last year, so was disappointed to miss out on going through the jump-off. So winning the class today is quite an achievement for me.”

She added: “I love HOYS, the atmosphere is amazing. I know I can really support Neil in jump-offs, and that he’s going to help me out if I make a mistake, so that helps my nerves.”

Earlier today, Hollie returned to the arena of dreams for the first time since her historic hat-trick to win the Blue Chip pony newcomers championship with seven-year-old mare No Limit X.

Hollie’s success across the pony ranks is phenomenal and her win this morning marked just the third time a rider has retained this title in 40 years.

This summer, the 15-year-old added the national 148cm championship and a second pony Europeans team gold medal to her collection. She has won almost every national title on offer, and has set her 2025 HOYS campaign off to a flying start, backing up her victory this morning with third place on her other ride, Livewire VI.

“I honestly can’t believe it. Winning the classes last year was a massive achievement, and winning this again this year is just amazing,” said Hollie, adding she is hugely grateful to No Limit X’s owner Clare Whitaker.

“She is the most amazing pony. It’s her first time at HOYS so I was just hoping for the best, but I know she’s fast. She’s a very sweet pony and very sassy!”

Course-designer Ben Townley dared riders to test their ponies’ agility, steering and balance through the twisty mid-section of the jump-off course, which the winners showcased with ease.

“I think being very near the start makes you want it more, as you know there’s lots of people after you that could potentially beat your time easily. So you’ve just got to be really smooth and keep that rhythm.

“I’m for ever grateful for the amazing team behind me, including my trainer Paul Kelly, physio Natalie Bell and my mum and dad, I wouldn’t be able to do it without them,” said Hollie.

Runners-up Lola Thulborn and Fabreeka V made a brave challenge to cross the finish line just 0.07 secs adrift of the winners.

As Hollie cantered into the ring on Livewire VI, she knew the title was already hers – the only question was with which mare. Livewire, a nine-year-old with a “heart of gold”, who is owned by Hollie’s mother Jade, put in a textbook clear, fractionally steadier than her stablemate, to finish third.

