‘Cuddy’ rebranded as HOYS welcomes major new sponsor, plus latest partnership news





The Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) supreme in-hand championship has a new title sponsor and a new name for 2021 and beyond.

The Price Family will sponsor the coveted championship, formerly sponsored by Cuddy, for the next three years.

The family, which has sponsored classes at HOYS for the last five years, adds the championship to its collection of supported classes.

“Horse of the Year Show is a very special occasion for the Price family, and we have been lucky enough to have some amazing experiences as competitors and sponsors over the years,” said Darren Price.

“We really want to continue to support and endorse HOYS, so we were excited when the opportunity arose to sponsor the supreme in–hand championship.

“We will do this alongside our continued sponsorship of the mini show pony of the year championship, both classes work well together with the aim of supporting and encouraging our breeders and developing our young jockeys to continue in our great sport.”

HOYS confirmed this week that it intends to go ahead as planned at the NEC this year.

Event director Emma Williams added: “On behalf of Horse of the Year Show, we would like to thank the Price family for their continued support of the event. It is paramount for the continuation and success of the event that we have the backing of families like them within the showing community.

“We are delighted to continue working alongside the Price family in support of both of these prestigious championships.”

Meanwhile, Ayrshire-based Hamilton Tarmac will take on title sponsorship of the small show hunter of the year championship.

This is one of HOYS’ longest-standing classes and was first held in 1954. The class will be named the Hamilton Tarmac Small Show Hunter Championship.

Morean Hamilton said it was a “natural stop” for the company, which is a keen supporter of HOYS.

“As regular attendees at the show, it seemed the natural step, in these difficult times, to pledge our support of HOYS by offering our sponsorship,” she said. “My husband and I are delighted to be associated with a show that means so much, to so many.”

Ms Williams added: “We are delighted to welcome Morean Hamilton and the team as new sponsors, they have been wonderful supporters of the show as competitors and to see this relationship develop into class sponsors is a transition that we are extremely grateful for.

“The small show hunter championships is a fantastic class steeped in history and tradition; always a favourite at Horse of the Year Show we cannot wait to welcome competitors into the arena once again to contest the championship.”

NAF

Top showing producer Katie Jerram-Hunnable and former England footballer Michael Owen’s Manor House Stables have both signed partnership deals with NAF.

Katie has spent much time working with the NAF team to select the right supplements to support each of her horses.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have forged an official partnership with a brand as established and trusted as NAF,” said Katie. “I truly believe in the products that they produce and it is exciting to be working with their entire team.

“We have a variety of different horses on the yard, each of whom has different requirements. The depth and strength of the NAF range, along with their expert advice, means that we have been able to select the right supplements for each horse, ensuring that they are happy, healthy and ready to perform.”

Isla Boxall-Loomes, advertising, social and PR manager at NAF, added: “The name Katie Jerram-Hunnable is synonymous with showing and we are delighted to be in the position of announcing this official partnership with such a renowned rider and producer.

“With the horses now established on the supplements that have been selected for them, we are looking forward to seeing the results. We are all excited for the competitive calendar to get under way and we look forward to following Katie and her horses throughout the remainder of the year and celebrating the successes that are yet to come.”

NAF Racing has welcomed Manor House Stables, the Flat racing yard owned by Michael Owen and business partner Andrew Black that is home to trainer Tom Dascombe, to its rosta.

The NAF Racing range incorporates products specifically targeted for racehorses, recognising that their needs differ to other equine athletes.

Michael said: “As a former elite sportsman, I am fully aware of the fine margins that can be the difference between success and failure. In the same way that footballers need to get the right nutritional balance between fuel and hydration for optimum performance, it’s important that horses get the right balance too.

“This is why I am delighted to welcome NAF on board as a main sponsor at Manor House Stables. With over 30 years’ experience, they are leaders in their field and I look forward to a successful partnership both on and off the track.”

NAF Racing manager Sammy Martin added: “I am thrilled that we are in the position of being able to announce an official partnership with Manor House Stables. They are focused on ensuring that each and every horse receives the five-star care and support that they require from the day that they arrive on the yard as a youngster all the way through to their first visit to a racecourse and beyond.

“The hands-on approach adopted by both ourselves and the entire team at the yard will of course be critical to the success of the partnership and we are truly excited to follow the progress of all of the horses whilst being available to share our knowledge and help the horses deliver every time.”

NAF has also renewed its sponsorship deal with Hartpury and will be headline sponsor of the Gloucestershire venue’s 2021 Festival of Dressage, Showjumping Spectacular, and international horse trials. Each event will once again be prefixed with the NAF Five Star brand.

This summer also marks the 10th anniversary of the brand’s involvement with Hartpury International Horse Trials.

“With the disappointment of cancelled events throughout 2020 we are delighted to be celebrating both the return to sport in 2021 alongside our 10th year of support of the NAF Five Star International Hartpury Horse Trials,” said NAF sponsorship and events manager, Eloise Chugg-Martin.

“During that time, we’ve seen Hartpury evolve and expand into the Hartpury University and Hartpury College we know today. Adding both the Festival of Dressage and Showjumping Spectacular to our portfolio in 2020, we are proud to be fully supporting equestrian sport throughout all major events on the Hartpury calendar.”

Cazoo

The leading online UK car retailer has been revealed as the main sponsor of the Derby Festival (4-5 June).

The Cazoo Derby Festival, Epsom, features two Classics — the Cazoo Oaks on the first day and the Cazoo Derby on day two. All races will be shown live on ITV Racing.

The multi-year partnership includes naming rights, brand exposure and exclusive naming of eight races during the festival. In addition, Cazoo will also be given “significant” year-round exposure and branding rights at all of the Jockey Club’s 15 racecourses.

“We’re delighted to be sponsoring the Cazoo Derby Festival, one of the biggest events in horseracing,” said Alex Chesterman, Cazoo founder and chief executive.

“As the second biggest spectator sport in Britain, we look forward to engaging with racing fans around the country through this extensive partnership with the Jockey Club and to delivering the best car-buying experience to horseracing fans across the country.”

Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale, added: “Cazoo is a highly ambitious and successful growth brand that matches our ambitions for the future of the world’s most famous Flat race.

“You cannot overstate the importance of the Cazoo Derby to our sport globally and it’s vital we work with a partner passionate about bringing that to life in the years ahead. I’m delighted to welcome the Cazoo team to the Jockey Club and horseracing as a sport.”

Martin Collins

The arena surface provider has resurfaced two arenas at a Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) centre to help the group struggling with the effects of lockdown.

The indoor and outdoor arena surfaces at Penniwells RDA, which had been in place for more than 20 years, started to deteriorate during lockdown.

The group had no income, owing to Covid, and no funds to replace these, so contacted Martin Collins to see what the company could do.

General manager Nicholas Collins visited the branch and saw the impact Covid was having. He decided to resurface the arenas and also made a donation to the group to help them through the pandemic.

“Without the support of Martin Collins we would have really struggled to have good surfaces again,” said Penniwells RDA centre manager, Sarah Healing.

“They have both been topped up and levelled out and are riding as if brand new. The horses are going so much better and we ride confidently on them without having to worry about avoiding any areas. We will be for ever grateful to Martin Collins and promise to look after them the very best we can, hoping they will last for the next 20 years as before!

“Their generosity came at a time we needed it the most.”

